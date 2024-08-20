A battle of words broke out when she stood to address the house on the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill.
“One of the reasons I went into politics is to carry the values of Kiingitanga, my culture and indigenous political Māori party to the nation and the world.”
Her role at Te Koroneihana celebrations was to serve and “do the dishes in the wharekai, to serve people”, she said.
“If service is below you, then leadership is above you.”
Maipi-Clarke said she wanted to give a voice to the voiceless, aiming at her generation.
“Those who have never seen themselves represented in the house, we all know the apathy for the young, the brown and the poor towards politics and voting; this must change.
“If we the Māori and rangatahi participate, enrol and vote, this Government will no longer be in power, I guarantee you that; 240,000 of our people under 35 are not enrolled, if this encourages them to enrol then I am happy.”
Maipi-Clarke said Te Pāti Māori was sceptical about most political polls and whether those enrolled in Māori electorates were polled.
The poll was conducted between August 10-14, which followed the introduction of the Government’s tax cuts. The poll featured 1001 voters who were polled via phone and online forums. The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.