Charlotte Giblin's paintings are storytelling symphonies of colour, texture and light. Photo / Supplied

Fresh from a successful exhibition and floor talk at The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o Whakatū in Nelson, New Plymouth-based fulltime fine artist and speaker Charlotte Giblin is taking up residence during May at Gallery9, a one-of-its kind new art venue in Braid Rd, St Andrews.

It's a welcome return to Waikato for Giblin, who is known in the region as inaugural director of the Wallace Gallery Morrinsville. Now she's showcasing her own modern acrylic paintings.

"Gallery9 is an outstanding new venue for artists: a blank canvas space which can be hired for any creative venture, and I am thrilled to be the first artist taking up residence there," said Giblin.

For three weeks during May, Giblin will be exhibiting The River Flows, a collection of vibrant work for sale, and will be painting at the venue to demonstrate some of her acrylic techniques.

A two-time finalist in the Adam Portraiture Award, Giblin chooses occasional portrait commissions but prefers the creative language of landscapes, which carry more personal weight: each painting is autobiographical, and each new series chronicles the specific period of time in her life in which it was painted.

"My landscapes are entirely imagined, however rooted in three-dimensional structure and realism from my years as a drawing tutor and my keen eye for detail. I work in acrylics, mostly with a palette-knife, and my paintings are storytelling symphonies of colour, texture and light.

"Each of these new paintings tells a story of hope: more than ever we are in need of comfort, reassurance and warmth; a place to rest; a guiding light; a sense of brightness in and around us.

"This collection is strongly reminiscent of the power of fairytales and stories of adventure: these are tales of confidence and optimism, and within each painted journey is always the option to choose which path you take."



The River Flows, May 5 to 22, open Wed-Sun 10am-4pm, Gallery9

Braid Rd Shops, St Andrews, Hamilton. More info: www.charlottegiblin.com.