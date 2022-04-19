The programme at Hamilton Zoo includes scavenger hunts, live music and living statues. Photo / Hamilton & Waikato Tourism

Hamilton is buzzing these school holidays as the zoo, Hamilton Gardens, libraries, pools and museum have a special programme organised to entertain kids and people young at heart.

Hamilton City Council general manager of community Helen Paki says she understands it can be hard to know where to start when planning what to do over the school holidays.

"We're making sure you can feel inspired by all that's going on in our council facilities and get excited about being out and about in Hamilton.

"Our teams across our visitor destinations and facilities have been hard at work pulling together some amazing activities for young Hamiltonians to explore, and we really appreciate their mahi."

At Hamilton libraries, kids can get creative and make their own stop-motion animation videos, learn about origami, or build their ideal city out of cardboard. In libraries' Mindstorm Makers workshop, kids can build and operate a Lego robot.

The team at Hamilton Zoo have a whole host of fun activities over the holidays including scavenger hunts, live music and living statues. Also worth checking out at the zoo is the newly opened cafe Everyday Eatery and the brand-new playground that includes New Zealand's first sensory dome.

At the Waikato Museum kids can visit the Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond exhibition to get close to the amazing planet or sign up for one of the art class holiday programmes, Art Smart, where they can learn about various works of art, different mediums and create their own piece to take home.

Hamilton Gardens have a special egg hunt organised for the holidays. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Hamilton Pools also have holiday activities planned. Waterworld has set up an inflatable obstacle course on weekdays, pop a manu at the Gallagher Aquatic Centre and race your friends down the hydro slides.

Paki says April was a month of opportunities for doing something a little different.

"Our destinations and community facilities are all looking forward to welcoming visitors and showing them a good time."

