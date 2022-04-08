Gallagher Aquatic Centre reopens on Monday after closing because of Covid-related staff shortages. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council will welcome Hamiltonians back to Gallagher Aquatic Centre on Monday April 11, following a closure brought on by Covid-related staff shortages.

The council's aquatic director Liz Cann says: "Our team have done an amazing job, keeping our most-used facility, Waterworld, open for Hamiltonians to enjoy.

"The period of extreme staff shortages was a rough wave to ride, but we're looking forward to welcoming Hamiltonians back to the pool."

The council says it is reopening with its normal operating hours while still dealing with a staff shortage.

Class timetables at both Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will run on a reduced schedule until May 29 while the team recovers and new staff are recruited and trained.

This is to make sure the pools can continue to provide the highest-quality classes.

Learn to Swim classes will resume at Gallagher Aquatic Centre on Monday May 2, with water safety classes being held at Waterworld over the school holidays.

More information can be found on the Hamilton Pools website and on social media channels.