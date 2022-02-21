Gallagher Aquatic Centre is expected to reopen on Monday, February 28. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Gallagher Aquatic Centre in Hamilton is closed for at least one week because of staff shortages caused by Covid-19 and Kiwibank has reduced services in some areas, including closing its CBD branch.

Hamilton City Council says several key members of the aquatic centre staff have been identified as close contacts and are following Ministry of Health advice to self-isolate.

Kiwibank says in a statement this afternoon that as Omicron cases rise in the community, branch teams have needed to reduce services in certain areas, so they can focus on ensuring that critical branches have backup plans for any staff shortages.

"Kiwibank at 410 Victoria Street is closed and staff members from that location are supporting our nearest full-service Kiwibank branch at The Base, Te Rapa. There are also other locations customers can access our services in Hamilton city including ATMs and partner businesses which provide a Kiwibank agency service," thw bank says.

Partner agents offer over-the-counter transactions and simple account and card maintenance.

"Kiwibank encourages customers to bank virtually if they can and offer other convenient ways for customers to bank with us including both non-digital and digital options. These include over the phone, internet banking and via our mobile app."

Kiwibank says it also offers digital banking support for those new to banking online or wanting to build their confidence.

Changes to branch opening hours and services are being updated on the Kiwibank website.

The contact took place in their personal time and is not a result of a positive case visiting the pool. Waterworld is open as normal, and all services will continue to operate, a statement from the council says.

Council general manager community Helen Paki thanked pool visitors for their patience and understanding as the teams worked hard to keep facilities operating.

"We've had staff shortages across both of our pool facilities, but we've redirected all available staff to Waterworld so it can remain open. We've planned for these scenarios and our teams have been working in bubbles for some time to manage the risk of exposure.

"As always, the health and safety of our community and our staff are our top priority," she said. "Our team are contacting everyone with learn-to-swim lessons and facility bookings at the pool in the coming week."

The council says Hamilton Pools will continue to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community. Gallagher Aquatic Centre is expected to reopen on Monday, February 28.