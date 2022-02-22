Covid cases across the country increase rapidly. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

As Covid cases increase across the country, Hamilton is preparing to be hit hard by staff shortages and supply issues.

Hamilton City Council is asking the community to be patient and understanding in the face of the expected impact of Omicron.

Of the 2846 new Covid community cases in New Zealand today, 285 in Waikato.

City council chief executive Lance Vervoort says: "Our focus is making sure our core council activities including supply of water, treating wastewater and rubbish and recycling collection can continue the best they can as Omicron cases rise. We're doing everything we can to minimise this impact but recognise that there will be disruptions for the community.

"Our absolute priority is to provide for the health and safety of our community and our staff."

The council's infrastructure response manager Trent Fowles says many core council roles are specialised and can't be replaced at the drop of a hat.

"We are already using separated staff bubbles to manage the risk of exposure, but this is causing delays in some areas. For three waters services in particular, we are experiencing significant delays for new connections, but would like to assure Hamiltonians the team is still working hard to assess and prioritise incoming applications."

Vervoort says the best way for Hamiltonians to support the city's response was to minimise the spread and severity of the virus.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort. Photo / Supplied

"Wear a mask, maintain your physical distancing, use location scanning, keep up with your vaccinations and wash your hands. If we can slow or reduce the infection rate, we can spread the impact out over a longer period and make it more manageable."

Meanwhile, Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) is available at Hamilton's Greenwood and Founders Theatre carpark testing sites from today.

Selected other Waikato testing sites are set to roll out RATs throughout the week.

The only groups qualifying for a RAT include fully vaccinated critical workers who have been identified as a close contact but do not have any symptoms, workers in some healthcare and emergency service workforces like police, GPs and aged care, asymptomatic unvaccinated over 12-year-and-3-month-olds who are wanting to travel domestically with a transport company that requires testing.

Waikato District Health Board Covid-19 response executive lead Maree Munro says the response from the Waikato community to get tested and follow the national guidance has been fantastic.

Waikato DHB Covid-19 response executive lead Maree Munro. Photo / Supplied

"As the guidance is updated to reflect the latest data and what is happening in our community, we're asking people to please continue getting tested, but to make sure they match the testing criteria so our system remains responsive and accessible and our public health resources are allocated effectively."

The DHB is urging people to ensure they meet the criteria for testing as demand is very high across the region and they continue to see numerous people turning up to get tested when they do not meet the criteria.

• If you are unwell with cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact of a case or have been instructed by health officials, you meet the criteria for a test.

• If you have been notified as a close contact, get a test on day 5 after your last contact with the case.

• If you're a close contact that lives in the same house with a positive case, get a test on day 3 and on day 8 of the isolation period.

• If you do not meet these criteria, the DHB is asking you not to seek a test.