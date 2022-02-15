The Orbiter, Comet and 4N Flagstaff North routes run as normal, while all other Hamilton services will operate on reduced hours across the day during the week. Photo / Supplied

The Orbiter, Comet and 4N Flagstaff North routes run as normal, while all other Hamilton services will operate on reduced hours across the day during the week. Photo / Supplied

Buses in Hamilton will operate on a reduced timetable from next week as Waikato Regional Council faces a driver shortage and the impacts of Covid-19.

The Orbiter, Comet and 4N Flagstaff North routes continue to run as normal, while from Monday, February 21, all other Hamilton services will operate on reduced hours across the day during the week. Saturday and Sunday services will operate as normal.

The regional council warns some services may need to be cancelled at short notice in the coming weeks as well if drivers and staff are unable to work due to sickness, becoming close contacts, or waiting for negative tests.

When Waikato regional councillor and Regional Connections Committee chairwoman Angela Strange spoke to Waikato Herald about the delay of the new Meteor bus service earlier this year, she said: "There is a massive bus driver shortage. We are 15 bus drivers short [as it is] and to launch the new Meteor service, we would need another 15."

"With Covid, public transport bears a bit of a risk and we can't mandate vaccines since it is an essential service. For some people, bus driving is just not a career they see themselves in and unemployment is very low at the moment, so people can be a bit more choosy with their jobs."

The regional council's public transport manager, Andrew Wilson, said the council was doing its best to help communities continue to access the essential service and give as much notice on changing timetables as they can.

"We have been proactively planning for reduced timetables over the coming weeks, with a focus on maintaining our busiest services, reliability, and keeping school trips operating as much as possible."

Before catching their ride, Wilson urged passengers to either visit busit.co.nz/omicron, call 0800 205 305, or check the Transit app for notifications on cancellations or timetable changes.

He also encouraged passengers to use a Bee Card to tag on and off the bus to minimise contact with the driver and other passengers, and to assist with contact tracing if needed.

It is mandatory to scan QR codes and everyone from Year 4 must wear face masks on board, at bus stops and at the Hamilton Transport Centre.