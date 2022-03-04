The Central Library in Garden Place is closing because of staff shortages related to Covid-19 issues. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The Central Library in Garden Place is closing because of staff shortages related to Covid-19 issues. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton's Central Library in Garden Place will be temporarily closed from tomorrow due to staff shortages.

The other five community libraries in Chartwell, St Andrews, Dinsdale, Hillcrest and Glenview libraries will remain open.

Hamilton City Council's general manager community Helen Paki says the rise in local Omicron cases and isolation requirements has resulted in a staff shortage at Hamilton City Libraries.

"Temporarily closing a facility is not a decision we take lightly, but we are in a position where we simply do not have enough people to keep all six libraries running safely."

Paki said they've planned for this scenario and their current use of staff from other roles to support the front-line team is no longer able to cover the shortages.

"Closing the Central Library allows us to spread our staff, who are still able to work, through our other five community libraries and keep library services open to as many Hamiltonians as possible.

"We will review this in one week to see if we can open the Central Library again."

While the Central Library is closed, books can still be returned through the return chute.

Hamilton's food scrap bins are not being emptied for now, due to Covid-19 related staff shortages. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Meanwhile, Hamilton's food scrap bins are not being emptied for now, also due to Covid-19 related staff shortages. Staff will focus on continuing to collect glass, mixed recycling, and rubbish from the kerbside, the council says.

The council will continue to re-evaluate the situation to ensure the food scraps collection can be reinstated as soon as staff levels allow.

Click here for updated information of all Hamilton City Council's closures and changes due to Covid.