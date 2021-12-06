The 90% Project: Waikato councils introduce vaccine passes for their facilities

After Hamilton City Council, Waipā and Taupo district councils decided to make vaccine passes compulsory to enter council facilities. Photo / Bevan Conley

Councils throughout the Waikato are moving to introduce My Vaccine Passes as a condition of entry to any council-managed facilities.

Hamilton City Council, and Waipā and Taupo district councils have already decided on making vaccine passes a condition of entry to many offices and facilities. Waikato District Council will make a decision on December 13.

Waipā District Council announced that from December 13, visitors 12 and older need to present their My Vaccine Pass for entry to Te Awamutu and Cambridge libraries, Te Awamutu Museum, council buildings including front counters and meeting spaces, council-managed community halls and council dog control facilities.

Waipā District Council chief executive Garry Dyet said while the move was not an easy one to make, it was based on the health and safety of council frontline staff and vulnerable members of the community in the district.

"These decisions are never taken lightly, but we have to do what is right for those in our community who need protecting. These spaces have visitors that range from babies to the elderly and we need to ensure the vulnerable feel a sense of protection when coming to a library, museum or one of our front counters."

However, the council is also looking at alternative systems for those who do not carry a vaccine pass, such as a click-and-collect method for the libraries.

Waipā District Council chief executive Garry Dyet. Photo / Supplied

Taupō District Council announced it will introduce vaccine requirements for most of its facilities from December 15.

The council's chief executive, Gareth Green, said all users of council facilities and venues, except its customer service centres, council chambers, landfill and transfer stations, who 12 and older will be required to use the My Vaccine Pass to enter.

"We understand that this may impact on some members of our community, but as a local government organisation, I believe we need to lead the way and encourage as many of our community to get vaccinated as we move from the elimination strategy to the protection framework," he said.

The Taupo facilities that will require the vaccine passes include all swimming pools, libraries, the museum, Great Lake Centre, Taupō Events Centre, Owen Delany Park Stadium and the No. 1 pitch, Superloo and council offices with public access.

The council also decided to require all staff working at their facilities to have received their first vaccination by December 15.

Taupo District Council chief executive Gareth Green. Photo / Supplied

Waikato District Council has already announced that its campgrounds, Raglan Holiday Park Papahua and Lake Hakanoa Motor Caravan Park in Huntly, will require vaccination passports from December 20.

The decision is not being made until next Monday because Waikato District Council is consulting with its staff on whether to make vaccinations mandatory for all council employees. A decision on that will be made on December 10.

Waikato District Council chief executive Gavin Ion said: "Vaccination status can be a divisive issue in our communities ... We're always looking at ways to serve our entire community to the best of our ability. No one wins in this situation, but we must keep the safety and wellbeing of our staff and our communities at the front of our minds in all that we do."

Meanwhile, Hamilton City Council has just announced that Covid-19 vaccinations become compulsory for all council employees.

Council chief executive Lance Vervoort said: "Staff consultation and feedback, government advice, a risk assessment that used WorkSafe guidance along with legal advice showed our employees will be safest at work if they are fully vaccinated."

During staff consultation, 74 per cent of respondents agreed with the proposal, while 21 per cent did not agree.

The policy states the first vaccination is required by Monday, December 13, and the second dose by Monday, January 17.