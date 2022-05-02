Hamilton City Brass musicians Emma Cardwell (baritone) and Clive Burnell (cornet) prepare to return to the stage. Photo / Supplied

With public performances silenced by Covid since July 2021, Hamilton City Brass is now set to return to the stage.

With a range of contests and concerts cancelled since the band performed at the NZ Brass Band Championships in Christchurch last year, the band musicians are ready and excited for their first concert performance in nine months.

After the challenges of Covid and various lockdowns, the band is choosing to be optimistic and its members are looking for the silver lining amongst the clouds – hence the name of the concert.

The band under musical director Mason Elliot has been able to continue weekly rehearsals – with social distancing when necessary – so the band has been able to retain a high level of playing even without public performances to work towards.

For Silver Linings the band has selected a varied programme to entertain. Two principal players will feature with beautiful solos. Principal Cornet Todd Smith, fresh from his Anzac Day Last Post duties, will perform the beautiful Ballade by English composer John Golland.

Principal euphonium Ross McAdam will delight with the unashamedly lyrical euphonium concerto Reverie by New Zealand composer Kenneth Young. A longstanding member of Hamilton City Brass, McAdam has recently been awarded life membership of Hamilton Citizens Band for his years of outstanding service and dedication both as a player and administrator.

Ready to perform and ready for some fun, the band will turn up the tempo with the upbeat Los Hermanos de Bop; Philip Harper's carnival flavoured Salsa Pa'gozar and Blackbird Special from the New Orleans based Dirty Dozen Brassband famed for their unique blend of traditional brass band foundations with bebop jazz, funk and R&B/Soul.

Beautiful solos, atmospheric numbers, toe-tappin' tunes and up-tempo carnival numbers will be the order of the night.

Following their upcoming concert, the band will prepare for the 2022 New Zealand Brass Band Championships in Wellington mid-year.

The Contest – as it is known amongst brass bands – is the pinnacle of brass banding in New Zealand and this year more than 30 bands will gather in Wellington to contest across four different grades. Hamilton City Brass will compete in the A-Grade and performances will include a Sacred Item, a Set Test and an Own Choice item selected to showcase their strengths and virtuosity.

Band musicians will also compete in the hotly contested solo and party events at both junior and open levels.

Band spokesperson Richard Edgecombe said, "after recent challenges, the band is absolutely excited to have a full programme of events, competitions and public performances planned through to Christmas".

The Details

What: Silver Linings with Hamilton City Brass

When: Saturday, May 7, 7.30pm

Where: Playhouse Theatre, Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, University of Waikato, Hamilton

Tickets: Adults $22, Seniors $20, 12 years and under $12, Students with ID $18, Family (2 adults + 3 kids) $55. Pre-sale tickets from Ticketek, or at the venue. Vaccine Passes required, face masks to be worn.