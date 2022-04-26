The programme will conclude with a sing-along of favourite wartime songs. Audience participation is encouraged! Photo / Supplied

The programme will conclude with a sing-along of favourite wartime songs. Audience participation is encouraged! Photo / Supplied

For the first offering of its 34th year, Cantando Choir has returned to a favourite genre: the Anzac Reflections concert.

One of Cantando's former musical directors, the late Max Stewart, was particularly passionate about the choir contributing to the community in this way.

"It is very fitting, therefore," says Cantando's current MD Kolitha Jayatunge, "that we feature one of Max's own compositions – a beautiful setting of Hine e Hine – in our first concert for 2022."

The programme also includes items by New Zealand composers David Hamilton and Shirley Erena Murray and Part 3 of An Anzac Offering, a work commissioned by Cantando in 2011 from local musician (now based in France) Katie Johnson.

Joining the choir for this concert is Cantando's new accompanist, Jonathan Dunlop. Jonathan is a keyboard specialist, cellist and baritone, and is undertaking doctoral studies at Waikato University's School of Music.

Cantando Choir returns with Anzac Reflections concert. Photo / Supplied

Cantando is delighted to have secured his services as accompanist at weekly rehearsals and extends a warm welcome to him for his first concert with the choir.

In keeping with the popular tradition of previous Cantando Anzac concerts, the programme will conclude with a sing-along of favourite wartime songs such as Lilli Marlene, We'll Meet Again and Keep the Home Fires Burning. Audience participation is encouraged!

Be quick to secure your ticket for what is sure be a popular start to Cantando's 2022 season.

The move to Covid Level Orange means that the audience number will no longer be restricted to 200.

St Paul's Collegiate School Chapel is large enough to allow for appropriate spacing and has good ventilation. The venue, being a school, has asked that all members of the audience wear a face mask – this will apply during the sing-along as well.

The Details

What: Cantando Choir: ANZAC Reflections

When: Saturday, April 30, 2.30pm

Where: St Paul's Collegiate School Chapel, Hukanui Rd, Hamilton

Tickets: $20 (children under 10 free). Available from choir members or info@cantando.org.nz. It's also hoped to have some tickets at the door (cash only, no EFTPOS available)