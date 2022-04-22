Auckland artist Gina Ferguson and West Coast artist Dale Cotton won first and second prize while Morrinsville-based Heather Olesen took home the NZNFS President's Choice Award. Photo / Supplied

Auckland artist Gina Ferguson and West Coast artist Dale Cotton won first and second prize while Morrinsville-based Heather Olesen took home the NZNFS President's Choice Award. Photo / Supplied

This year's top prize winners of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award are Auckland artist Gina Ferguson and West Coast artist Dale Cotton with their collaborative work It never rains but it pours.

The artists say their winning work was inspired by the poem Rain by Hone Tuwhare, and relates to how "our relationship to our environment informs our past, present, and future".

The award ceremony was held last night at Hamilton's ArtsPost Galleries and Shop and Ferguson - who also won the top award last year - was recognised a second time in this year's competition with her solo artwork Cluster Buster Bath Bomb placing second.

She says she was surprised and overjoyed to be recognised for both of her creations this year.

"The range of work exhibited is broad, and a bit like number 8 wire itself: tough, quirky, and often really clever. It is definitely reflective of our rural communities and what it means to be creative and live in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Ferguson has been collaborating with Cotton for the past 18 months, most recently having their sculpture on display in the Auckland Botanic Gardens over the summer.

Rotorua-based sculptor and multi-disciplinary artist Eugene Kara was this year's judge and says the winning artwork was so stunning, that he had to return to the work several times to admire it.

"The ihi, the wehi, and the mana put into that piece of work made it a full explosion of sensory experience for me."

He also praised the finalists for the profound themes behind the works of art and the sensory experience evoked by the innovative use of material and process.

"I've loved the journey of viewing these works, feeling the tensions and the challenges, but also the hope and the optimism that we have as a people of Aotearoa. A big mihi to all of the artists for your vulnerability, your bravery, and your mahi."

The winners are chosen through a blind-judging process which keeps entrants' identities confidential from the judge. Photo / Supplied

Auckland-based artist, Alexandra Ryan, was placed third for her work Giggle! and Morrinsville-based Heather Olesen won the NZNFS President's Choice Award for Rising Tensions.

The winners received a cash prize of $7000. Prizes of $1000 and $500 are presented for the second and third place winners respectively. The President's Choice winner receives a $100 ArtsPost voucher.

The annual competition was launched in 1997 to give artists a platform to celebrate the iconic No.8 wire through art and help forge a stronger connection between urban and rural communities.

The winners are chosen through a blind judging process which keeps the entrants' identities confidential from the judge.

The finalists' work will be exhibited at Hamilton ArtsPost Galleries and Shop next to the Waikato Museum until May 24. Entry is free. All artworks in the exhibition are also available for sale.

To find out more click here.