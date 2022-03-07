This year's judge, multi-disciplinary artist Eugene Kara, has always been intrigued by the work produced in the No 8 Wire competition. Photo / Supplied

Time is running out to enter this year's Fieldays No 8 Wire National Art Award competition. Entries close at 1pm on Monday, March 14.

Artists across Aotearoa New Zealand are invited to enter the annual competition that proposes the challenge to transform the iconic agricultural product into inspiring art.

Hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the National Fieldays Society, the No 8 wire award has seen incredible talent manipulate the infamously difficult product into stunning works of art for sale.

This year, the entries will be judged by carver, sculptor and multi-disciplinary artist Eugene Kara, who says he has always been intrigued by the work produced in the competition.

"To be invited to judge this year's No 8 Wire National Art Award is both humbling and exciting," Eugene says.

Visitors check out entries at last year's exhibition at Hamilton's ArtsPost Galleries and Shop. Photo / Supplied

"As a sculptor, I'm fascinated by how a simple line, in this case No 8 wire, can create form, pattern, texture, light and shadow. I can appreciate the energy, commitment, and vulnerability one puts into an artwork of this nature."

Eugene has been a practising artist for 30 years. Most recently, he has been involved in several co-design and large-scale projects involving carving, design, and casting. His most recent project has involved working with mana whenua and the Hamilton City Council to embed cultural symbolism within infrastructure and development.

"It's an exciting process that relies on good working relationships and innovative design thinking. I'm looking forward to sharing more as it comes to fruition," says Eugene.

Further, in his time at the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) in Rotorua, Eugene established Te Ahi Komau, New Zealand's first Māori foundry and bronze casting facility.

He says that in this year's entries he'll be looking for works of art that use the materials in an innovative way that engages the senses.

"I'm looking forward to a sensory experience.

"The innovative use of material and process, as a maker, is hardwired in me. I'll be looking for art that evokes tension and harnesses the curious mind, drawing people back to discover something new every time."

A digital judging platform will be used to review entries and select the finalists. This platform also keeps the entrant identities confidential, enabling the judges to focus solely on the art. The winner will receive $7000, and prizes of $1000 and $500 for the second and third place respectively. Further prizes are also awarded for People's Choice and President's Choice.

The award culminates in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton's ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening this year on Friday April 22.

To read the competition criteria and access the entry form, go to waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire.

For more information about Fieldays see: www.fieldays.co.nz