Survey finds role of arts and creative industry critical in Covid environment

Creative Waikato CEO Dr Jeremy Mayall says the organisation is on a mission to strengthen its advocacy work. Photo / Supplied

The arts and creative industry is not one of the first that comes to mind when thinking about industries that play an active role in a Covid-19 environment, but the latest State of the Arts survey says it should.

One of the key findings of the survey is that more awareness for the role of arts, culture and creativity in a Covid environment is critical.

The quarterly survey aims to measure trends and identify issues across the arts sector in Aotearoa and consists of 12 questions. In the most recent survey, 530 creatives from around the country participated, 96 of them were from Waikato.

One respondent commented: "The arts are not recognised enough as a vital part of our culture, sense of community and its positive impact on mental health. More national promotional material around these points would help artists to be valued and paid properly."

Creative Waikato CEO Dr Jeremy Mayall says the survey gives an important insight into the arts, culture and creative sectors.

"Within our own sector, we know that art, culture and creativity is a stress relief, an inspiration, a gift of knowledge, a pathway to shared understanding. It supports our mental and physical wellbeing.

"But now we've heard that it's essential to celebrate this more widely - and that means continuing to advocate for the sector and communicating the importance of creativity in all shapes and forms to all New Zealanders."

While it's no secret that Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns have affected the creative sector, the State of the Arts survey just confirmed this.

Nearly all (94 per cent) of Waikato respondents reported being affected by the latest Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns. The majority indicated their creative work was affected two months to one year.

Money concerns were also top of mind for Waikato creatives. Respondents tend towards "pessimism" when asked to rate their financial position: on a scale from one to six, with one meaning very pessimistic and six very optimistic, the average weighting was 3.1.

When asked what was most important in the face of ongoing Covid-19 disruption, 92 per cent of respondents answered sector guidelines for operating at different alert levels, 91 per cent said strengthening community arts activity, 90 per cent answered mental health support and 90 per cent said emergency relief funding during alert levels 4 and 3.

The most recent survey was run by independent New Zealand research company Dovetail, and aims to measure trends over time as well as allowing more-effective sector advocacy on behalf of individuals and organisations.

Creative Waikato collaborated on the research with Toi o Taraika Arts Wellington, with the support of Wellington City Council (Pōneke), Te Taumata Toi-a-Iwi (Tāmaki Makaurau) and Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

The next State of the Arts survey will take place early next year.