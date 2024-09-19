Advertisement
Māori Language Week: Muslim community celebrates with Māori Quran

Malisha Kumar
Asif Munir, Hamilton-based imam of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, holding the Māori Quran.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Hamilton is honouring Māori Language Week with a “significant milestone” in the translation of the Islamic holy scripture.

This weekend, the community will exhibit the Kuranu Tapu, the translation of the Islamic holy scripture of the Quran in te reo Māori, which took more than 20 years to complete.

Hamilton community imam Asif Munir told Waikato Herald the Ahmadiyya Community had translated the Quran into 76 languages, with Māori being its newest addition.

The translator of the Māori Quran was Shakil Ahmad Monir, who took up the responsibility of translation in the late 1980s under instruction from the fourth spiritual leader, Mirza Tahir Ahmad.

Monir, a Pakistani living in Nigeria at the time, decided to learn the language himself when he couldn’t find someone who grasped the three languages of Arabic, English and Māori, and it took him more than 20 years to complete the full translation.

The first half of Kuranu Tapu launched in 2010 and the full version in 2013, and Monir’s grasp of the language saw him earn the respect and friendship of many Māori elders. He passed away in 2017.

The translator of the Māori Quran, Shakil Ahmad Monir, at the launch of the first half in 2010. He passed away in 2017.
Munir said the achievement was meaningful and the Quran conveyed “a universal message of peace, love, and compassion.”

“By making it accessible in Māori, we ensure that this important message reaches a broader audience, promoting understanding and harmony. We feel fortunate to have this translation, as it honours the Māori language and culture.”

Munir said they were excited to showcase the milestone with Hamiltonians.

“Each year, we celebrate [the] Māori language nationwide by showcasing various translations of the Holy Quran. While many appreciate these translations, there’s a particular excitement around the Kuranu Tapu.”

In addition to the exhibition of Kuranu Tapu, the Hamilton-based Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will also be offering their popular Pakistani chai for free, as part of a nationwide campaign to build bridges with the community.

This event is to take place on September 21 at Garden Place, Hamilton from 11am to 2pm.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

