Asif Munir, Hamilton-based imam of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, holding the Māori Quran.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Hamilton is honouring Māori Language Week with a “significant milestone” in the translation of the Islamic holy scripture.

This weekend, the community will exhibit the Kuranu Tapu, the translation of the Islamic holy scripture of the Quran in te reo Māori, which took more than 20 years to complete.

Hamilton community imam Asif Munir told Waikato Herald the Ahmadiyya Community had translated the Quran into 76 languages, with Māori being its newest addition.

The translator of the Māori Quran was Shakil Ahmad Monir, who took up the responsibility of translation in the late 1980s under instruction from the fourth spiritual leader, Mirza Tahir Ahmad.

Monir, a Pakistani living in Nigeria at the time, decided to learn the language himself when he couldn’t find someone who grasped the three languages of Arabic, English and Māori, and it took him more than 20 years to complete the full translation.