“She asked to see pictures of Connor and people don’t usually like to see pictures of dead babies, but she really wanted to see those pictures of him and as a mother, she made me feel like he mattered,” she said.
“He mattered to me and my family, but she made me feel like I’m still a mother even with empty arms.”
Weston said she participated in memory-making workshops through Sands which helped with her grieving and healing process.
“I have a huggable heart that replicates the weight of my baby, it’s made out of a wrap that Connor was in,” she said.
“He’s in every family photo we have, he is our missing link and will always be the seventh member of our family.”
After Connor’s passing, Weston “luckily got her happy ending” and is now the mother of five children including Connor, her husband’s two kids, and her two rainbow babies after Connor.
Weston said because Sands helped her immensely, it “rips her heart” to know there are people who bear the loss alone.
“There is someone in the group that can relate, understand, and empathise with you because they’ve gone through similar journeys.
“You are not alone and there is a safe space for you to come for support. You don’t need to go through it alone if you don’t want to.”
In honour of baby loss awareness week from October 9 to 15, Sands is participating in the wave of light, a worldwide initiative to light a candle to remember babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or infancy.
For more information on how to get support from the group, visit Sands Taupō/Rotorua on Facebook.
Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.