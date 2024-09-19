Advertisement
SH1 road closure: Waikato Expressway to close for Northpower grid update

Waikato Herald
As part of work on the National Grid, Northpower will be using a helicopter to pull transmission wires across State Highway 1. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

SH1 will close between the northern interchange at Cambridge Rd and SH1B interchange at Hautapu due to national grid upgrades this weekend.

The work will be carried out on Saturday, September 21 between 12pm and 4pm.

As part of this work, Northpower will use a helicopter to pull transmission wires across the Waikato Expressway and Racecourse Rd.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the work would not take longer than four hours and the road would open sooner if possible.

This work is weather-dependent and if it is delayed because of weather or other unforeseen issues, it will be carried out on September 22.

“Mobile messaging boards along SH1 will be updated if these contingency days are needed,” NZTA said in a statement.

Detours will be in place:

  • SH1 northbound: Exit at the Hautapu interchange, then north on SH1B, west at Bruntwood Rd, left at Tauwhare Rd before rejoining SH1 at the Tamahere interchange. This will add around 11 minutes to journeys.
  • SH1 southbound from SH1: Exit at SH26 interchange at Ruakura, turn south on SH1B and then rejoin SH1 at Hautapu interchange. This will add around 15 minutes to this journey.
  • SH1 southbound from Tamahere: Head north on SH1, exit at the SH26 interchange at Ruakura, turn south on SH1B and then rejoin SH1 at the Hautapu interchange. This will add around 22 minutes to this journey.

For the latest state highway road conditions, including where worksites and incidents are, visit the NZTA Journey Planner at journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

