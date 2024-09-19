As part of work on the National Grid, Northpower will be using a helicopter to pull transmission wires across State Highway 1. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

SH1 will close between the northern interchange at Cambridge Rd and SH1B interchange at Hautapu due to national grid upgrades this weekend.

The work will be carried out on Saturday, September 21 between 12pm and 4pm.

As part of this work, Northpower will use a helicopter to pull transmission wires across the Waikato Expressway and Racecourse Rd.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the work would not take longer than four hours and the road would open sooner if possible.

This work is weather-dependent and if it is delayed because of weather or other unforeseen issues, it will be carried out on September 22.