Shaquaylah Mahakitau-Monschau at GA for St Peters Premier being heavily defended by the two Verdettes Marist Old Girls defenders. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Shaquaylah Mahakitau-Monschau at GA for St Peters Premier being heavily defended by the two Verdettes Marist Old Girls defenders. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Results, August 18

● University of Waikato Premier Reserve 43 vs Waikato Diocesan Premier 43

● University of Waikato Premier 79 vs FTNC Premier 49

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 83 vs St Peter's Premier 47

● Northern United Mamba 51 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 49

● Allied HOB Keppler Premier 55 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 49

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 38 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 37

In the third and final week of the round robin before finals, there was the first draw of the season.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan Premier had a close and exhausting tussle. University Premier Reserve started well to lead the first quarter but by halftime they trailed by 20 goals to 18 after increased effort and pressure by the Waikato Diocesan team.

The third quarter was a draw and in the final quarter, University Premier Reserve was able to claw back a couple of goals to get the draw. The fulltime score was 43 all. For Waikato Diocesan it was a more consistent performance with intent and purpose. Carys Foot, at wing attack playing up from the Premier Reserve team, was composed and clinical.

Carys Foot at WA for Waikato Diocesan Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Ruby Makeham at wing defence brought grit and energy to lift the mid-court at crucial times. The return of captain Grace Wilson to goal shoot from injury was pivotal in this match, achieving 90 per cent shooting accuracy.

It was great to see the team connecting with belief and backing each other up as they continue to build for UNISS. For University Premier Reserve it was just not their night and they were put under a lot of defensive pressure by the young school team impacting on the goals scored. The team were disappointed not to be able to take the win in the dying minutes.

Nottingham Castle Rangers and OTC Timber Langman had a nail-biter of a game! Castle Rangers started strongly to lead by 11 goals at the end of the first quarter but by halftime they only led by 20 goals to 15.

HGHS Langman was again strong in the third quarter to be only a goal adrift. The final quarter was goal for goal, meaning Castle Rangers took the win 38 goals to 37. For Castle Rangers, it was great to win with both teams playing well. With determined team defence and strong purposeful attack, the team made a great start to the game.

Georjah Riley-Huaki at C for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

There was a momentum shift in the second quarter when HGHS Langman made some positional changes that the team took time to adjust to. The final two quarters had the intensity of a semifinal and it was great to absorb the pressure.

It was a low-scoring game with both teams getting plenty of defensive gains. Tegan Broomfield at goal keep, Tammy Shead at goal defence, Ella Wilton at wing defence and Alysha Priestley worked tirelessly to turn over ball right up to the final whistle.

Kaycee Smith at goal shoot and Lucy Morris at centre both entered the game seamlessly and had a good impact. For HGHS Langman after a slow start, they fired up in the second quarter with Ariana Ratana at goal attack making an immediate impact.

This galvanised the defensive team into gear and as each quarter progressed the team's confidence grew as they outscored the opposition in the remaining three quarters only falling short by 1 goal at the end. This was a team effort this week by the entire HGHS Langman squad.

Caitlin Pringle at GD for University of Waikato Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Northern United Mamba and FTNC Premier Reserve also had a very close and tight game. The first quarter was a draw but by halftime FTNC Premier Reserve led by 26 goals to 21. Northern United Mamba was then dominant in the third and final quarter to take the win 51 goals to 49.

Allied HOB Keppler Premier and Verdettes Marist Premier also had a close game. At halftime Allied HOB had a two-goal lead of 29 goals to 27. Over the remaining two quarters were able to advance their lead to win the game 55 goals to 49.

University of Waikato Premier was too strong for FTNC Premier although this was a great skilled game to watch with lots of flair. University Premier lead by 35 goals to 21 in the first half and won the game by 73 goals to 49.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls were also too strong for St Peter's Premier and they led from start to finish in what was an athletic and aerial game. The halftime score was 42 goals to 22 and the fulltime score was 83 goals to 47. The closest quarter was the first quarter.

There is now two weeks of finals.