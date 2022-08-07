Kaiya Kepa at C for OTC Timber HGHS Langman. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier results, August 4

● FTNC Premier Reserves 42 v University of Waikato Premier Reserve 45

● FTNC Premier 51 v Nottingham Castle Rangers 43

● University of Waikato Premier 43 v OTC Timber HGHS Langman 39

● Northern United Mamba 60 v Waikato Diocesan Premier 30

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 75 v Verdettes Marist Premier 50

● St Peter's Premier 68 v Allied HOB Keppler Premier 47

In the first week of a three-week round robin, most of the games were closer and more competitive due to the teams being grouped into top four, middle four and bottom four.

Leaders from the first round, University of Waikato Premier had an intense and physical match against OTC Timber HGHS Langman.

Georgia Bodle at GD for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

University Premier had a slim three-goal lead at end of the first quarter but had stretched this out at halftime to lead 23 goals to 18.

However, by three-quarter time the game was drawn and in the final quarter, University Premier showed patience and determination to take the win 43 goals to 39. For University Premier it was a team effort that got them the win.

It was a tight game with neither team able to gain full momentum. For HGHS Langman it was great to come up against a team with such calibre players. They were competitive from beginning to end, playing some of their best netball this season.

It was a team effort by the school side, working their defensive structures effectively to slow the opposition attack, and creating opportunities for defensive pair Liza Ball at goal keep and Mila Graham at goal defence.

Jade Kawhe at GA for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Captain Arikinoa Shortland at goal attack was outstanding and led brilliantly. Amarnee Shepherd and Kaiya Kepa worked tirelessly in the midcourt. There was solid work from Shakani Murray at wing defence in the second half. All players showed maturity beyond their years.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve also had a narrow win over FTNC Premier Reserve. At halftime, they trailed by 20 goals to 22 but they had a strong second half to take the win 45-42.

For University Premier Reserve it was a tough game where the team had to dig deep to win. Jo Troughton at goal keep showed great leadership, applying defensive pressure to create opportunities to turn the ball over.

Seree Coombe at goal shoot led the attack end, showing confidence and taking most of the shots. Jessica Jackson at goal attack made an impact in the second half, shooting at a high percentage.

Alison Priestley at WD for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Speed through the midcourt and confident feeds allowed the team to pull back the early deficit. The team then took opportunities in the last quarter for a confident finish.

For FTNC Premier Reserve it was a tight, hard-fought game. In the first quarter, shooters Simone Blackburn and Hinemoa Greig worked well. Feeds into the circle by Jessica Blake at wing attack and Anjena Singh at centre were on point.

The defence end of Emma Sharland at goal keep, Jen Adam at goal defence and Tepora Colailago at wing defence created good turnover ball. In the second quarter, the team lost structure and the third quarter was goal for goal with Laura Cateley at goal shoot and Blackburn both shooting at 100 per cent.

Errors in the final quarter were capitalised on by the opposition who were able to take the win.

FTNC Premier and Nottingham Castle Rangers also had a good game, which was drawn at the end of the first quarter. At halftime Castle Rangers led by 24 goals to 22. However, after a low-scoring third quarter, they lost their slim lead and FTNC Premier finished strongly to win 51-43.

St Peter's Premier was too good this week for Allied HOB Keppler Premier and they led from start to finish, although the third quarter was a draw. The halftime score was 34 goals to 22 and the fulltime score 68-47.

The all Verdettes Marist game between Old Girls and Marist Premier was played in good spirits with great club camaraderie. Marist Old Girls were too dominant and despite a slow start with the first quarter drawn and with Marist Premier winning the third quarter, they were just too strong in the other two quarters. The halftime score was 39 goals to 25 and the fulltime score was 75-50.

Northern United Mamba were also too strong for Waikato Diocesan Premier and they led from start to finish winning every quarter despite valiant efforts by the young school team. The halftime score was 29 goals to 14 and the fulltime score was 60-30.