Takiri Te Ata Tohe at GS for Verdettes Marist Premier (Development team) gets defended by Courtney Elliot at GD for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Results, July 7

• Allied HOB Keppler Premier 47 v St Peter's Premier 56

• Verdettes Marist Old Girls 82 v FTNC Premier 49

• University of Waikato Premier 94 v Verdettes Marist Premier 32

• FTNC Premier Reserve 49 v Northern United Mamba 56

• University of Waikato Premier Reserve 33 v Nottingham Castle Rangers 63

• Waikato Diocesan Premier v OTC Timber HGHS Langman (Deferred)

In the 10th week of the Kirks Roberts Consulting premier indoor competition, Northern United Mamba won their second game of the season. They had a close and competitive game against FTNC Premier Reserve. At halftime, Northern United Mamba led by 26 goals to 25 and they won the game 56-49.

For Northern United Mamba it was great to have a win, especially because they were missing some of their regular players. The whole team did their jobs and stayed consistent for the 60 minutes. For FTNC Premier Reserve it was another week affected by illness and having to bring in players. An injury to Tepora Colailago early in the game brought Michaela Soffe to the court at goal defence.

Soffe worked well with Jennifer Adam at goal keep, but the team did lose momentum. Emily Ridling returned this week and came on strong at goal attack in the second quarter. Jessica Blake at wing attack and Anjena Singh at centre moved the ball around the circle to feed the shooters good ball against some tough defenders.

Positional changes in the last quarter had Blake moving into centre, Ridling to wing attack and Singh to wing defence. The game was close every quarter and the team did work hard to feed Laura Cateley at goal shoot and she rewarded them by shooting over 90 per cent. The team was disappointed to lose.

Charlotte Pyke at GA for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

St Peter's Premier had a great game against Allied HOB Keppler Premier. The halftime score was 23 goals to 19 to St Peter's Premier and the fulltime score was 56-47.

For St Peter's Premier, they welcomed back captain Taiana Day as well as shooter Sera Taei and the team worked hard on attack and defence and were rewarded for their efforts. For Allied HOB, the defence combination of Phillipa Hokianga and T'neya worked tirelessly and turned over a lot of ball.

The introduction of Tiana Tuuta into goal attack in the second half brought some smart thinking to the attacking end. Tuuta showed her experience delivering some beautiful balls into Colein Swift at goal shoot with the simple fake and pass. Anahia Noble had a consistent game at wing attack and adapted to the slower game, but overall for the team, it was not enough.

Nottingham Castle Rangers continued their winning streak with a win over University of Waikato Premier Reserve and they led from start to finish winning every quarter. The halftime score was 35 goals to 12 and the fulltime score was 63-33.

Seree Coombe at GA for University of Waikato Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Verdettes Marist Old Girls also had a win over FTNC Premier. The halftime score was 49 goals to 18 and the fulltime score was 82-to 49. FTNC Premier finished strong winning the final quarter. It is a shame that Marist Old Girls had a couple of close losses early in the season due to missing players because they are playing some great netball and won't make the top four.

University of Waikato Premier also continued their winning streak and were completely dominant against a depleted Verdettes Marist Premier team. At halftime, they led 47 goals to 13 and the fulltime score was 94 to 32. It was a good experience for some of the Marist Development team who played up.

The game between Waikato Diocesan Premier and OTC Timber HGHS Langman was deferred and will be played before the final round-robin game.

Premier indoor netball is now on a two-week break for the school holiday and teams will return to the court on July 28.