Jaymee Cleave at C for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy MacDonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Results, June 23

• Nottingham Castle Rangers 39 v OTC Timber HGHS Langman 35

• Verdettes Marist Old Girls 53 v University of Waikato Premier 69

• Waikato Diocesan Premier 37 v Verdettes Marist Premier 63

• Allied HOB Keppler Premier 49 v Northern United Mamba 42

• University of Waikato Premier Reserve 44 v FTNC Premier Reserve 45

• St Peter's Premier 45 v FTNC Premier 70

The eighth week of the Kirks Roberts Consulting premier indoor competition had a real nail-biter between FTNC Premier Reserve and University of Waikato Premier. At halftime FTNC Premier Reserve led 24 goals to 20, but this was reduced to just a goal difference in the second half with the fulltime score 45-44.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a great final quarter. For FTNC Premier Reserve it was always going to be a tough, competitive game. In their previous match, University Premier Reserves had won so the team was looking for redemption. It was a slow start but when Jessica Blake at wing attack and Kascell Hooper at centre combined, they worked some nice triangles to feed the shooters.

With full-court defence and Simone Blackburn at goal attack providing accurate shooting, it put the team ahead at halftime. In the third quarter Blackburn moved to goal defence to cover an injury and provided great elevational marking. Rasharn Neil at wing defence brought the ball through court and Anjena Singh when she replaced Neil, put pressure on the pass into the opposition shooters.

Amarnee Shepherd at WA for OTC Timber HGHS Langman. Photo / Judy MacDonald

Passing choices in the final quarter went a bit awry, but the team did enough to take the win. For University of Waikato Premier Reserve, it was a close first quarter but the team lost momentum in the second and third quarters only to come back strong in the final quarter, but it was all too little too late.

Another close game was that between Nottingham Castle Rangers and OTC Timber HGHS Langman. The half-time score was 19 goals to 17 to the young school team, but by fulltime the scores had reversed with Castle Rangers taking the win by 39 goals to 35. It was a low-scoring game with strong defensive efforts from both teams. For Castle Rangers, Emily Ussher at goal attack controlled the attacking end and all shooters who took the court shot well.

The defensive unit of Tegan Broomfield at goal keep, Tammy Shead at goal defence, Ella Wilton at wing defence and Abbey Wilton at centre worked tirelessly to build pressure and win turnover ball. It was good to see the team finally put out a consistent 60-minute performance.

For HGHS Langman the game lived up to their expectations and was a great battle. The lead see-sawed, but Castle Rangers got out to a seven-goal advantage in the third quarter.

Anne Falelogi-Kirikiri at C for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy MacDonald

A fourth-quarter surge by HGHS led by the reintroduction of Amarnee Shepherd at wing attack and supported by Kaiya Kepa at centre had them close the gap, but not enough to take the win. Young goal shooter Keilani Hadfield was solid, with some nice defensive work from Kyla-Rose Onehi-Karena at wing defence and defence pairing Veisinia Fakalelu and Liza Ball.

Allied HOB Keppler Premier and Northern United Mamba also had a competitive game with not much in it. At halftime Northern United Mamba led 23 goals to 20, but a low-scoring final quarter had Allied HOB take the lead and the win. The fulltime score was 49-42.

University of Waikato Premier and Verdettes Marist Old Girls had a great game. University of Waikato Premier took an early halftime lead with the score 37 goals to 26. Marist Old Girls had a strong third quarter only to falter again in the fourth. The final score was 69- 53.

FTNC Premier led from start to finish in their game against St Peter's Premier. At halftime they led by 36 goals to 25 and the fulltime score was 70-25. It was a game of two halves with each team winning two quarters apiece.

In the final game, Verdettes Marist Premier were too strong for Waikato Diocesan Premier and they led from start to finish and won every quarter. The half-time score was 30 goals to 15 and the fulltime score was 63-37.