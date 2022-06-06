Georgina Speedy at WD for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting indoor premier netball results, June 2

● OTC Timber HGHS Langman 69 vs Northern United Mamba 27

● University of Waikato Premier 54 vs FTNC Premier 54

● University of Waikato Premier Reserves 51 vs St Peter's Premier 68

● Allied HOB Keppler Premier 59 vs Waikato Diocesan Premier 30

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 38 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 49

● Verdettes Marist Premier 54 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 51

The fifth week of the Kirks Roberts Consulting premier indoor competition saw a draw and one very close game.

The game between University of Waikato Premier and FTNC Premier was an epic game with lots of changes to the lead throughout. At halftime, University Premier led by 29 goals to 25 but at fulltime it was a draw with the score being 54 goals apiece.

Pou Ruri Clarke, GA for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For FTNC they started strong but lost momentum in the second quarter. They fought back in the second half by maintaining connections and composure to draw the game in the final seconds. Kelsey Ballantyne at goal shoot had a great performance with some dominant holds pulling in ball from long feeds.

For University Premier it was a great game that was contested right to the final whistle. As a team they are improving each week but still looking for a consistent performance over 60 minutes.

The other close game was that between Verdettes Marist Premier and FTNC Premier Reserve.

At halftime FTNC Premier Reserve led by 26 goals to 24 but at fulltime Marist Premier had flipped this around to take the win 54 goals to 51. For Marist Premier they were able to stay close in the first half and then a great third quarter turned the game for them. Defensively the whole team applied constant pressure which got them turnover ball which was converted when it mattered.

Ngawai Hawera at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For FTNC Premier Reserve it was an improved full game performance. It was an outstanding start with the team scoring the first five goals.

Jessica Blake was steady and controlled at wing attack and combined well with Kascell Hooper at centre to feed Laura Cateley at goal shoot and Hinemoa Greig at goal attack.

Rasharn Neil at goal defence and Jennifer Adam at goal keep were strong and the pair picked up some good ball. Neil moved to wing defence in the second half and showed her ability to read play defensively along with some strong drives through court on attack. The bonus point this week was well deserved.

Another great game was that between Nottingham Castle Rangers and Verdettes Marist Old Girls with neither team giving an inch. The halftime score was 25 goals to 20 to Castle Rangers and they won 49 goals to 38. The score did not reflect how competitive the game was.

St Peter's Premier had a good win over University of Waikato Premier Reserves with the halftime score being 35 goals to 25 and the fulltime score being 68 goals to 51. Overall, a good performance by the University team despite the score.

Billie Jo Hickton at C for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Allied HOB Keppler Premier also had a good win this week over Waikato Diocesan Premier. At halftime they led 25 goals to 17 so a great first half. The final score was 59 goals to 30.

OTC Timber HGHS Langman were dominant in their game against Northern United Mamba and they led from start to finish. The halftime score was 32 goals to 14 and the fulltime score was 69 goals to 27.