Georgia Bodle at C for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Netball Results May 12

● Verdettes Marist Premier 44 vs St Peter's Premier 72

● University of Waikato Premier 65 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserves 38

● FTNC Premier Reserve 34 vs Allied HOB Keppler Premier 53

● FTNC Premier 58 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 50

● Northern United Mamba 32 vs Waikato Diocesan Premier 36

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 34 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 41

The second week of the Kirks Roberts Consulting premier indoor competition saw a couple of close games, the closest of which was that between Northern United Mamba and Waikato Diocesan Premier with the schoolgirls taking their first win of the season.

Waikato Diocesan started strong and led 24 goals to 16 at halftime. They had a very low scoring third quarter before drawing the final quarter. The final score was 36 goals to 32.

For Waikato Diocesan, Tia Lord at wing defence had a strong game picking up ball and working hard to shut down her opposition. The defensive trio of Amy Thomas, Aylee Gane and Ruby Makeham worked well together in the circle, switching well and contesting high ball into the shooters.

Sophia Scaramuzza worked tirelessly at centre to turn the ball over, getting up high to contest the ball in the air. Xanthe Johnson at wing attack combined well with Scaramuzza to get circle edge providing nice feeds into the shooters.

While the momentum fell away in the second half it is great to see the team putting into play the learning from trainings.

Mikayla Gillespie at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For Mamba it was a slow start with their regular centre away resulting in players in different positions. The defensive effort of Corban Metekingi and Ruby Maine-More were strong and they got a lot of ball.

The shooting stats were not as good as they usually are. Changes at halftime brought the team back in the second half but not enough to take the win.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls and OTC Timber HGHS Langman had a competitive game of two halves. At halftime Marist Old Girls led by 18 goals to 16 but at the final whistle HGHS had turned the tables and won 41 goals to 34.

HGHS started the game well but were guilty of errors at the end of the first and second quarters. Changes at halftime immediately had an impact, led by impressive defensive work from Liza Ball and Veisinia Fakalelu.

Ball was particularly impressive with some individual brilliance. Arikinoa Shortland at goal shoot was solid in the shooting circle and was served well by Amarnee Shepherd in the midcourt. Marewa Samson combined well with Kaiya Kepa in the midcourt to create some great ball.

For Old Girls it was another close game but the team lacked connections as most of the players hadn't played together before. The team managed to stay close for the first half and then couldn't quite keep it up in the second half.

Abbey Wilton at C for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Special thanks to Lee Knap and Zoe Rosser for playing up from the Marist Saturday team. Jaime-Lee Telfer at wing defence made an impact in the second quarter with strong drives on attack. Georgia Bodle showed grit playing another full game at centre.

FTNC Premier and Nottingham Castle Rangers had a great game with neither giving an inch. The halftime score was 28 goals to 21 favouring FTNC Premier and the fulltime score was 58 goals to 50. A great performance by both teams.

Allied HOB Keppler Premier had a win against FTNC Premier Reserves. The first half was very competitive and it was the second half that made the difference. The halftime score was 24 goals to 22 and the final score was 53 goals to 34.

University of Waikato Premier had another big win this week, this time over their second ranked team, the Premier Reserves. The game started evenly for the first quarter but by halftime the Premier team led by 36 goals to 18 and the final score was 65 goals to 38.

St Peters were also again strong in their game against Verdettes Marist Premier however it was not until the second half that they were able to get ahead. The halftime score was 32 goals to 28 and the fulltime score was 72 goals to 44.