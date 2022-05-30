Hylan Potts at WA for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Netball Results May 26

● FTNC Premier 68 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserves 36

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 57 vs Allied HOB Keppler Premier 39

● Northern United Mamba 34 vs University of Waikato Premier 67

● FTNC Premier Reserve 31 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 48

● Verdettes Marist Premier 32 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 55

● St Peter's Premier vs Waikato Diocesan Premier (game deferred)

In the fourth week of the Kirks Roberts Consulting premier indoor competition while the games were competitive there were not any close games. FTNC Premier Reserve and OTC Timber HGHS Langman had the closest game with the half time score being 21 goals to 15 to HGHS Langman and the final score being 48-31.

For HGHS Langman they were impacted with illness and injury but despite this the team came away with the win against a competitive opposition.

Anahia Noble at WA for Allied HOB Keppler Premier.Photo / Judy Macdonald

Veisinia Fakalelu was impressive at goal keep and was well supported by both Kyla-Rose Onehi-Karena and Marewa Samson who worked tirelessly at wing defence. In the shooting circle, new addition Keilani Hadfield also contributed nicely.

FTNC Premier Reserve only has two players from this grade playing from last year so the team is still learning about the level of competition. Laura Cateley at goal shoot was welcomed back after only having a baby six weeks ago.

Cateley and Hinemoa Greig at goal attack produced some great shooting statistics. While competitive in the first half, the team could not maintain this for the full 60 minutes.

Teneia Erihana at GA for Allied HOB Keppler Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Down the defence end they fought hard to secure turnover ball. Tepora Colailago at wing defence and goal defence was player of the day, sticking to the game plan and getting some great intercepts. She was well supported by Jennifer Adams at goal keep and goal defence.

Nottingham Castle Rangers and Allied HOB Keppler Premier also had a similar game with the half time score being 30 goals to 16 to Castle Rangers and the fulltime score being 57-39.

For Castle Rangers it was a determined effort and intensity at training that saw the team ready to fire against Allied and to build on their win from the previous week. It was an outstanding team defensive effort resulting in turnover ball throughout the court.

Keeley Portegys shot with confidence at the other end of the court. The team played with purpose and conviction. Do the mahi get the win!

For Allied Keppler, Phillipa Hokianga had an outstanding game in defence and is steadily building strong combinations in the circle with T'neya Onehi-Karena.

Shooters Demi Moana and Teneia Erihana had to work hard for every goal and were forced to take long shots. Meeki Cooper-Nicola and Anahia Noble did a great job in the mid-court working the ball around and using their speed and fitness to feed their shooters. It was pleasing to win the third quarter but not enough.

Keely Portegys at GA for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The all-Verdettes Marist game between Marist Old Girls and Marist Premier was also very close, particularly in the first half with the half-time score being 24-22 to Old Girls. The second half was a different story and Old Girls were able to assert dominance and won 55-32.

FTNC Premier had a good win over University of Waikato Premier Reserves with them leading by 33-16 at half time and winning the game 68-26.

In contrast to the reserves team, University of Waikato Premier had a strong win over Northern United Mamba with the half-time score being 37-16 and the fulltime score being 67-34.

The game between St Peter's Premier and Waikato Diocesan Premier was deferred.