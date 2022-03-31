The Magic celebrated winning the ANZ Champs grand final in 2012 where they won against the Vixens at Hisense Arena in Melbourne. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

The Magic celebrated winning the ANZ Champs grand final in 2012 where they won against the Vixens at Hisense Arena in Melbourne. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

New Zealand celebrates 25 years of elite netball leagues this week, and the Waikato Bay of Plenty team Splice Construction Magic has been there from the start.

The Magic is the only current team that participated in the initial Coca-Cola Cup in 1998 and made history by becoming the first North Island team to win the title in 2005 and 2006.

Former CEO of Magic Sheryl Dawson says the team created a strong family culture from the start.

"Magic has always been about looking out for each other on and off the court. The legacy of the Magic is about an environment that encourages people to aspire to play netball, to be involved in the game whether you're an umpire or official."

With the introduction of the transtasman competition in 2008, which became the ANZ Premiership in 2016, netball moved to a semi-professional sport.

The Magic were one of five New Zealand teams to be included in the inaugural transtasman competition and finished runner-up to the NSW Swifts that year.

Dawson's favourite memory with the Magic was winning the trophy in 2012, although the team started the season with four consecutive losses.

Current Magic defender Erena Mikaere, who debuted for the team in 2010, says as a youngster growing up, Magic was the team that had the best players.

The Magic Claire Kirsten and Erena Mikaere during the ANZ Premiership netball match against the Mystics in Hamilton on March 13. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

"I remember Jenny-May [Clarkson] and Amigene [Metcalfe] and just wanted to be part of this team ... Look at our leader Sammy now and the likes of Casey [Kopua] and it's a team that people want to be part of for as long as possible."

Magic stalwart and Silver Ferns legend Irene van Dyk says to her the Magic means 'family'.

"When I think of the Magic, I'm in my happy place because I was part of something much bigger than just the game. It was the people that made Magic, volunteers, spectators, kids and the best part my teammates."

When the transtasman competition ended in 2016 the Magic remained as one of six New Zealand teams in the now ANZ Premiership.

The Magic are led into this year's ANZ Premiership heritage round by current stalwart captain Samantha Winders.

The Magic play Wellington team the Pulse in Hamilton this Sunday, April 3 at 4pm at the Globox Arena.