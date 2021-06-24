Putāruru netball fans meet their Mystic idols on the court at ANZ Premiership game

ANZ Future Captains Scarlet and Myriah Henare with Magic's Sam Winders and Mystics Sulu Fitzpatrick. Photo / Michael Bradley

Putāruru sisters Myriah,10, and Scarlet Henare, 8, received a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the superstars of netball at Trustpower Baypark arena before the Magic vs Mystics ANZ Premiership game.

Myriah and Scarlet, both play goal shoot for St Mary's Catholic School and won the chance to meet captains Sam Winders (Magic) and Sulu Fitzpatrick (Mystics). They even got to lead the teams on to the court as part of the ANZ Future Captains programme.

Myriah said, "I was nervous at first because it was my first time meeting the captains and I really look up to them. But I forgot all about it when we got to take photos with them."

Scarlet said, "I loved high-fiving the teams and getting their autographs. I felt really important, like I was one of the players, because we got interviewed too."

The young Magic fans were thrilled to see their favourite players in action and are now keen to try some of the elite techniques they picked up from watching the game. "I learnt to call my teammates' names as I pass the ball so they know it's coming," said Scarlet.

The sisters' school teams have both won almost all of their games this season, and they say their success can be traced to a lot of practise with a hoop in the backyard and some "feisty" games with their older brother.