Indoor Netball: Verdettes interclub game close and competitive all the way

T'neya Onehi-Karena at GA for Allied HOB Keppler Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier Netball Results for June 17

Verdettes Marist Old Girls 53 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 47

University of Waikato Premier 68 vs Waikato Diocesan Open A 30

Nottingham Castle Rangers 65 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 35

FTNC Premier 48 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 55

Allied HOB Keppler Premier 56 vs St Paul's Premier 45

University of Waikato Premier Reserve 39 vs St Peter's Premier 64

The seventh week of the Trust Waikato Hamilton City Netball Centre (TWHCNC) premier indoor competition saw some closer games, in particular the interclub game between Verdettes Marist Old Girls and Verdettes Marist Premier. This was a close and competitive game for the entire 60 minutes.

Marist Old Girls had a one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter to be ahead 12 goals to 11. At half time they were able to extend their lead to be ahead 29 goals to 22. The third quarter was again close with not much in it. The score was 44 goals to 34. The final quarter was won by Marist Premier who won this by four goals but it was all a little too late. The final score was 53 goals to 47.

For Marist Old Girls it was a good well-fought match that could have gone either way. The team had a huge second quarter and a strong third quarter which ultimately won the game.

Stand out players were Niki Crombie in the mid-court at wing attack and centre, using her speed to dominate and Hayley Stockman who shot almost all goals at goal shooter then goal attack.

Ivari Christie at GA for OTC Timber HGHS Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For Marist Premier it was a consistent effort over the four quarters and overall a great defensive effort. It was good to see the fire back within the team and to watch a cohesive team effort on court. The team let themselves down by hesitating to feed the circle and missed shots.

Parehikairo Kaihau was outstanding at centre for most of the game, moving the ball with speed and accuracy. Te Aomihia Watene-Dennis, Hannah Ngawhika and Erin Ticklepenny in the defensive circle kept the Old Girls shooters working with their strong defensive effort.

FTNC Premier and OTC Timber HGHS Langman also had a great competitive game. FTNC Premier started strongly to lead at the end of the first quarter by 14 goals to 9. HGHS Premier were able to claw back some of this by half time but were still trailing.

The half time score was 24 goals to 21. HGHS Premier then dominated the second half winning both the third and final quarters. The three-quarter score was 38 goals to 36 and the fulltime score was 55 goals to 48.

For HGHS Langman it was a slow start but all players contributed to the game. All three shooters shot beautifully and were led by the outstanding Ivari Christie at goal attack. Ariana Ratana at goal shooter converted some good ball under a lot of defensive pressure that made it difficult to get ball to the circle edge.

Hayley Stockman at GS for Verdettes Marist Old Girls being defended strongly by the opposition. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Changes at half time saw Hannah Coffin come on at goal shooter. This game is her best performance in the shooting position, and she proved to be a nuisance to the opposition defenders with her height and strength. Coffin also performed well at goal keep in the first half proving effective.

There was some beautiful feeding from Teneia Erihana at wing attack and Meeki Cooper- Nicola at wing attack and centre.

The defensive end gained some great ball through Liza Ball at goal defence and Kyla-Rose Onehi at goal keep and they were ably assisted out front from Ivana Hunter-Misky at centre, Kaiya Kepa and Marewa Samson at wing defence allowing them to take the lead and build on it in the final quarter.

FTNC Premier started strong with calm control in the first quarter. Ball speed and release allowed the team to take a comfortable lead early in the game.

Player of the match was Kelcy Ballantyne who came on at half time at goal shooter showing confidence and control. Unforced errors, lack of urgency and discipline in the final quarter allowed the opposition to dominate and run away with the lead.

The other close game was that between Allied HOB Keppler Premier and St Paul's Premier who probably played their best game to date. Allied HOB was too strong in the first quarter and were leading 16 goals to 9.

The second quarter was much closer, but they still lead by 29 goals to 19. The third quarter was almost goal for goal with the score being 44 goals to 33 and the final quarter was goal for goal with nothing in it. The final score was 56 goals to 45.

Emily Patterson at GD for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Allied Premier were really put to the test by St Paul's Premier, who although yet to win a game, continue to grow and improve each week.

Due to continued sickness, injuries and National Netball League call ups the team again fielded a team of only seven regulars but as skilled players they were able to move between positions.

T'neya Onehi-Karena moved into goal attack for three quarters of the game before slotting back into goal keep. Pare Gilmartin-Kara at goal keep and goal defence moved into centre in the final quarter. Emma-Lee Rowe and TeAmai Hudson both took the court to fill the positions of centre, goal attack and wing attack.

Kelsey McPhee at goal shoot continued to perform strongly as she has done throughout the season and Leash Fielding at wing defence had a great defensive game and was given player of the match.

For St Paul's Premier, Brea McDonald at goal defence was their player of the match. The team were patient with the ball on attack and showed that are making improvements each week.

Defensively the team got turnovers and were reasonably accurate against a strong opposition. Awatea Gudgeon at wing defence provided great work on attack through court. A close and exiting game the team is proud of.

St Peter's Premier were too strong for University of Waikato Premier Reserve and they led from start to finish winning every quarter. Three of the quarters were close but in the second quarter St Peter's were dominant. The half time score was 32 goals to 15 and the fulltime score was 64 goals to 39.

Nottingham Castle Rangers were also too good for FTNC Premier Reserve and they too led from start to finish winning each quarter with only really the first quarter being close. The half time score was 29 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 65 goals to 35.

In the final game University of Waikato Premier showed speed, flair and ability in their game against Waikato Diocesan Open A. They had a big first and third quarter but had a remarkably close final quarter. The half time score was 39 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 68 goals to 30.