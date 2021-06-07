Premier Indoor Netball: Allied HOB down St Peter's despite illness, injuries

Tia Kemara at C for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier Netball Results for June 3

Allied HOB Keppler Premier 54 vs St Peter's Premier 48

University of Waikato Premier 68 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 20

FTNC Premier 61 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 46

Nottingham Castle Rangers 61 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 39

OTC Timber HGHS Langman 64 vs Waikato Diocesan Open A 22

Verdettes Marist Premier 38 vs Waikato Tainui Men's and Mixed Netball Ass 66

St Paul's Premier 44 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 64 (Played on May 31)

The fifth week saw only one close game, and this was between Allied HOB Keppler Premier and St Peter's Premier. St Peter's started strongly and were ahead by 17 goals to 10 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was almost goal for goal, with Allied HOB reducing the deficit by one goal for a halftime score of 30 goals to 24. Allied HOB dominated in the third quarter, greatly restricting the St Peter's side's ability to score and they overtook their rivals to lead 38-35 at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter was again almost goal for goal, with Allied HOB maintaining their lead to win by 54 goals to 48. Allied HOB have been struck by sickness and injuries in the past couple of weeks, with only seven players of the 11 in the team able to take the court.

The team knew not take St Peter's lightly as they are young, energetic and do not stop until the final whistle. Despite a slow start, Allied HOB applied defensive pressure throughout the court and in the second half this worked particularly well, including one-on-one defence and getting up and over the ball. The calm and composure throughout the team enabled them to come back into the game one goal at a time.

Kawhe Barton at WA for the visiting WTMMNA team. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kelsey McPhee at goal shoot provided the side with stability at the shooting end, where she put up the majority of the shots. Leila Green came on and played an outstanding game at wing defence in the second half, shutting down the speed of the wing attack.

Kataraina Ormsby at wing attack had another outstanding game, her off-the-mark speed allowing her to drive into open space in the court areas that offered it.

For St Peter's Premier, it was an exciting and well-contested game, and both teams showed some great skills. Accurate shooting by Sera Taei at goal shoot and Emma Wilke at goal attack set the attack end up well.

Defensively, the team created some dynamic turnover ball in the first half. Some unforced errors and a poor centre-pass-to-score rate in the third quarter cost the team dearly, allowing the opposition to get on a roll. In the last quarter they were a lot more consistent, but the damage had been done in the previous spell.

The all-club-FTNC game was also a good game to watch. The first quarter was quite competitive, with the score sitting at 19 goals to 11. The FTNC Premier team were able to surge ahead in the second quarter to lead by 33 goals to 22. The third quarter was closer, but again FTNC Premier increased their lead, taking the score to 47-33. The final quarter was goal for goal and FTNC Premier Reserve's best quarter, but they had left their run too late.

The final score was 61 goals to 46. The club was pleased to showcase the strong competition between its two Premier sides in this enjoyable game. Both teams had some brilliant phases of play.

For FTNC Premier, it was a great opportunity to get players out on court and connect using different combinations. Jaymee Cleave impressed in the second half at centre, hustling hard on defence and opening up the attacking third, allowing better flow and momentum.

Ngawai Hawera at WA for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

FTNC Premier Reserve's player of the game was Georgia Gibbs at goal attack. Gibbs was strong off the line - receiving a high number of centre passes and linking nicely with Taylah Mason, who slotted beautifully into wing attack, away from her usual spot at goal attack. Gibbs also worked the circle expertly and slotted important shots.

Jennifer Adam led the defensive end and is starting to develop a strong partnership with young Chakana Armstrong-Briggs, who was playing only her second game. Both players contested the high ball to gain some important tips and pulled in some strong rebounds.

Caitlyn Parrot played out of position at wing defence, where she was relentless and used her attacking skills to feed some lovely long ball in to the ever-reliable Ola Sii Talakai at goal shoot. Hineata Keil at centre steadied the attack end, working herself on to the circle edge to ensure she fed her shooters accurately.

Nottingham Castle Rangers had a good showing this week against Verdettes Marist Old Girls, making the most of an outstanding first quarter to lead by 21 goals to 10. They increased their buffer by halftime, with the score at 33 goals to 17.

The third quarter was closer but again Castle Rangers got ahead, with the score being 52 goals to 28. The final quarter was won by Marist Old Girls, but it was all a little too late and the final score was 61 goals to 39.

Sera Taei at GK for St Peter's defending against Kelsey McPhee at GS for Allied HOB Keppler. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In the other all-club game, University of Waikato Premier were too fast and strong for the University of Waikato Premier Reserve team and the Premier team led from start to finish, winning all four quarters. The halftime score was 38 goals to 15 and the final tally was 68 goals to 20. It is good to see the depth in the University of Waikato teams.

A game was also played on May 31 between Verdettes Marist Premier and St Paul's Premier, due to the St Paul's ball later in the week. Marist Premier led from start to finish and were too strong for the young school side, particularly in the first and final quarters. To their credit, however, St Paul's did win the third quarter. Marist Premier led by 32 goals to 21 at halftime and won 64-44.

On Thursday night Verdettes Marist Premier played a visiting team from Waikato Tainui Men's and Mixed Netball Association (WTWWNA), and this was a great spectator game with a lot of aerial play. WTWWNA had a dominant start and led by 20 goals to 6 at the end of the first quarter.

The next two quarters were much closer and almost goal for goal. The halftime score was 33 goals to 18. WTWWNA then had another strong final quarter to stretch out their lead to a final score of 66 goals to 38.

The first round-robin is nearly halfway through and there has been some great netball to date.