Premier Indoor Netball: Close and competitive games as teams jostle for top four spots in second round

Hannah Coffin at GS for OTC Timber HGHS Langman shoots while being defended by Monica Faumui at GK for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier Netball Results for May 27

Verdettes Marist Premier 53 v Waikato Diocesan Open A 31

St Peter's Premier 49 v OTC Timber HGHS Langman 39

University of Waikato Premier Reserve 53 v Allied HOB Keppler Premier 77

FTNC Premier Reserve 58 v St Paul's Premier 57

University of Waikato Premier 48 v Nottingham Castle Rangers 40

Verdettes Marist Old Girls 50 v FTNC Premier 45

The fourth week of the Hamilton City Netball Centre (HCNC) premier indoor competition again had quite a few close and competitive games. This week it was FTNC Premier Reserve and St Paul's Premier that had the closest game with only one goal the difference.

It really was a game of two halves with FTNC Premier Reserve starting well, leading 16 goals to 13 at the end of the first quarter. They were able to further their lead at halftime with the score being 31 goals to 25. The third quarter was awfully close, but St Paul's were able to claw back a goal.

The score was 47 goals to 42. St Paul's then had an outstanding final quarter to bring them within a goal of FTNC Premier Reserve. The final score was 58 goals to 57. A great performance by both teams and a standout for St Paul's.

For FTNC Premier Reserve, Caitlyn Parrott at wing attack was team player of the day, doing awesome feeding and balancing the court beautifully. Caitlin Judd at wing defence was also strong, putting lots of pressure over the ball.

Ola Sii Talakai at goal shoot again played a solid game, taking some incredible passes from Hinehea Keil at centre who provided accurate passing and showed flair and vision.

For St Paul's, Chloe Carr Patterson at wing attack then centre was the team player of the day. Brea McDonald at goal defence then goal keep was critical in her defensive pressure.

The players put together for 60 minutes a performance they can be proud of.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls v FTNC Premier

This was another close match. The first quarter was goal for goal with FTNC Premier ahead by a goal at the end of the first quarter with the score being 12 goals to 11. FTNC Premier had a strong second quarter to increase their lead to be ahead 26 goals to 22 at halftime.

Carlee Logan at WA for Allied HOB Keppler Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Marist Old Girls completely dominated in the third quarter to take the lead for the first time in the game. The score at three-quarter time was 34 goals to 37. The final quarter was again almost goal for goal, but Marist Old Girls were able to hold on to their lead and increase this slightly. The final score was 50 goals to 45.

For Marist Old Girls it was great to have a close and competitive game that went right down to the wire. It was a slow start for the team and they lacked connections through court due to changes in players due to injuries.

The team stepped it up in the third quarter playing catch-up netball and giving them a small lead into the final quarter. Defensive pressure by Linda Simon at goal keep, Emily Patterson at goal defence and Conal Grant at wing defence in the last quarter created some turnovers to give them a narrow win.

For FTNC Premier it was another great start by the team this week, putting them in a great position at the end of the first quarter.

Georgia Robinson had a great game at wing defence executing her job well with hands over the ball resulting in multiple tips and intercepts. Unfortunately, fatigue kicked in and minor but costly errors allowed the game to slip away in the last few minutes of the match.

Overall, it was a great, clean and competitive match and the largely young and inexperienced side enjoyed playing against the experience of Marist Old Girls.

University of Waikato Premier v Nottingham Castle Rangers

A competitive game despite a slow start. Castle Rangers led the first quarter by 15 goals to 8. University Premier were strong in the second quarter to reverse the score to lead by 21 goals to 20 at halftime.

The third quarter was closer, but again they were able to pull ahead. The score at three- quarter time was 33 goals to 28.

Same with the final quarter with the final score being 48 goals to 40. This was a great spectator game.

For University Premier it was an improved shooting performance that helped secure the win this week. Jade Kawhe at goal shoot shot at 90 per cent and Maia Karena-Barrett at goal attack shot at 94 per cent.

Alison Priestley at C for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The circle defence unit of Atareta McCausland-Durie at goal keep and Matangiroa Flavell at goal defence is developing each week and they both worked tirelessly to provide the attacks with plenty of ball.

For Castle Rangers they would have liked the win but were happy with their start, which has been a problem in the past couple of games. The team showed better patience on attack for the most part and was prepared to work the ball around against a strong defence.

The team got caught just running at times and needs to prepare earlier to give the passer clearer options. As always, the team defence worked hard and created plenty of turnover ball. Ella Wilton at goal defence and Tegan Broomfield at goal keep had standout games and created lots of disruption and uncertainty for the opposition.

Castle Rangers had good intensity and effort but need to be more consistent over the four quarters.

Other gamess

In the match-up between the top two school teams St Peter's Premier and OTC Timber HGHS Langman it was an outstanding game with a lot of spectators.

St Peter's were ahead slightly at the end of the first quarter with the score being 12 goals to 9. HGHS Langman had an outstanding second quarter to bring the score up to a draw at 20 goals apiece.

St Peter's in the third quarter recovered and were able to again get ahead 37 goals to 31 at the end of the third quarter. In the final quarter they were able to further their lead with HGHS Langman losing a bit of momentum.

The final score was 49 goals to 39 but the score did not reflect the calibre of this game.

For St Peter's it was a competitive game and after a see-saw start, both teams settled into their rhythm.

Tenacious defence throughout court especially in the defensive circle by the St Peter's players and quick transitions through court were rewarded by some great long shots from Emma Wilke at goal attack. Some unforced errors in the second quarter brought the score up level at halftime.

Resetting their game plan and looking after possession and eliminating some basic errors resulted in a strong finish for St Peter's. HGHS Langman struggled to find flow with the defensive pressure applied by the St Peter's team and the loss of star shooter Arikinoa Shortland.

They had plenty of possession but at times some poor decision-making had them squander opportunities, especially after trailing for the first half. They were finally able to take a three-goal lead soon into the third quarter but could not maintain this.

The defensive end worked tirelessly. Marewa Samson at wing defence made an immediate impact when she entered the game. It was hard to slow the St Peter's shooting combination because they were outstanding with their accuracy.

Hylan Potts at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Verdettes Marist Premier were too strong for Waikato Diocesan Open A, and they led from start to finish. The halftime score was 32 goals to 14. The third quarter was more competitive, and this was Waikato Diocesan's best quarter. The final score was 53-31.

In the final game Allied HOB Keppler Premier were dominant against University of Waikato Premier Reserve and they led from start to finish.

University Premier Reserve were punished in the first half with a slow start but were more competitive and stronger in the second half. The halftime score was 38 goals to 23 and the fulltime score was 77 goals to 53.

The competition is extremely competitive this year, which is great for everyone and there are lots of teams that will be aiming to make the top four spots for the second round.