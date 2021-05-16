Premier indoor netball: Competitive and exciting games with lots of new talent on display

Jessica Pyke, at WA for Waikato Diocesan Open A. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier Netball Results for May 13

FTNC Premier Reserve 36 vs St Peter's Premier 61

Verdettes Marist Old Girls 73 vs Waikato Diocesan Open A 35

FTNC Premier 62 vs St Paul's Premier 38

Allied HOB Keppler Premier 47 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 46

University of Waikato Premier 30 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 44

University of Waikato Premier Reserve 42 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 66

The second week of the Hamilton City Netball Centre (HCNC) premier indoor competition produced some competitive and exciting games.

Allied HOB Keppler Premier were again in a closely fought game in what was a game of two halves.

At the end of the first quarter Allied HOB led Nottingham Castle Rangers by 13 goals to 9. They were able to further increase their lead in the second quarter with the halftime score being 28 goals to 22. Castle Rangers in the third quarter were able to claw back some of the deficient with the score at the end of the third quarter being 40 goals to 36.

Then in the final quarter they showed guts and determination to come within a goal of taking the win. Allied HOB were the eventual winners 47 goals to 46. For Allied HOB, ex-player Emma-Lee Rowe was brought in and she fitted in perfectly at wing attack and centre.

Defence was the key with T'neya Onehi-Karena at goal keep and Pare Gilmartin-Kara at goal defence working tirelessly in the circle pressuring the opposition shooters. Phillipa Hokianga on a wing defence in the second quarter did a great job in shutting down the opposition wing attack. Overall, another gritty performance by the team.

For Castle Rangers the team had a shaky start with loose feeds going into the shooting circle in the first quarter. The introduction of experienced Demi Moana at goal shoot in the second quarter saw the team settle in at the attacking end, however they were still trailing.

The second half was an improved performance with Mandi Portegys coming on at wing attack and Ella Wilton into centre which provided an improved retention of attack ball. Both were strongly supported by Tammy Shead at goal keep and Tegan Broomfield at goal defence, both who gained lots of possession.

Momentum shifted up a gear with the Castle Rangers only down by three goals in the final minutes and the team lost by a goal at the final whistle. A slow start to the game cost them the win. The team proved with better consistency they can produce some quality netball.

University of Waikato Premier vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman

University of Waikato Premier and OTC Timber HGHS Langman had an energetic and aerial game with a lot of young talent on display. There was nothing in the first quarter between these two teams with HGHS Langman having a one goal lead with the score being 10 goals to 9.

In the second quarter they were able to extend this lead with the score at halftime being 22 goals to 17. HGHS Langman showed they had come to play increasing their lead in a low scoring third quarter with the score being 29 goals to 20. They were able to finish strong to take the final quarter and to win by 44 goals to 30.

For HGHS Langman it was a great all round team performance with positive contributions made by all players on court. It was a week of sickness and injury in the build up to this game, so player rotation was key.

Tereia Erihana, WA for OTC Timber HGHS Langman. Photo / Judy Macdonald

With four shooting combinations taking the court across the quarters including Arikinoa Shortland, Ariana Ratana, Ivana Hunter-Misky and Hannah Coffin, this provided the difference that kept the University defence from settling in and reading play.

At the other end of court, the new combination of Liza Ball at goal keep and Kaiya Kepa at goal defence were outstanding and worked as a highly successful unit with Amarnee Shepherd at centre, Kyla-Rose Onehi and Marewa Samson at wing defence, working to keep the opposition attack from easily getting to circle edge.

Some outstanding link up work from wing attack Teneia Erihana and Meeki Cooper-Nicola allowed the players to starve the opposition of ball, eventually pushing the lead out. HGHS Langman showed maturity beyond their young years playing some great netball. For University Premier it was just not their night.

The defence end consisting of Mya Meadows at wing defence then goal keep and Matangiroa Flavell at goal defence worked tirelessly and they were the highlight turning ball over however, the team was not always able to capitalise this at the other end of the court.

FTNC Premier recovered from their narrow loss last week with a win over St Paul's Premier. FTNC Premier started strong to lead by 15 goals to 9 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime they had increased their lead to be ahead 29 goals to 19. St Paul's Premier had an outstanding and solid third quarter to win this by a goal.

The third quarter score was 43 goals to 34. FTNC Premier were then completely dominant in their performance in the final quarter with the final score being 62 goals to 38. The final score does not truly reflect the battle between these two teams in the first three quarters of the game.

For FTNC Premier this week saw an improved start, allowing points to accumulate quickly. Combinations are developing nicely but at times the team struggled to capitalise on precious turnover ball. Jess Monteith entered the game strongly after halftime at goal attack bringing dynamic energy and something different to the game, opening up the circle.

The entire team came together in the last quarter starting to turn and let the ball go quickly which worked well allowing the game to open right up. For St Paul's Emily Pickering at goal keep was player of the day working tirelessly. Chloe Carr Paterson was also hard working, continually driving at wing attack.

Kendyl Cowley had the highest shooting accuracy playing at goal shoot then goal attack. The players while disappointed with their performance last week and this week they rectified themselves.

There is recognition that this competition is a huge step up and the players know that they must rise up to the challenge. The first three quarters was netball they can be proud of and build upon. A key will be to maintain intensity for a full 60 minutes and to continue to minimise errors.

Verdettes Marist Premier vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve

Verdettes Marist Premier also had a win this week, over University of Waikato Premier Reserve. The first quarter was quite close with just four goals the difference with the score being 18 goals to 14. Marist Premier had a good second quarter to lead by 36 goals to 25 at halftime.

They were also dominant in the third quarter to increase their lead with the score being 50 goals to 32. Both teams had a stronger final quarter, but Marist Premier were overall too good, and they won by 66 goals to 42. For Marist Premier the defence this week was stronger than previously.

Each player did their part and restricted the opposition in gaining ball. Te Aomihia Watene-Dennis was outstanding at goal keep, getting numerous intercepts and rebounds. Attacking every ball and converting this into points was also a key factor in this week's win. Alice Wilkinson at goal attack had a strong game assisting the midcourt players with feeding and shooting at 90 per cent.

The win was achieved through a cohesive team effort and was pleasing for all to see. For University Premier Reserve the team worked exceedingly hard on defence, constantly changing their strategies to create opportunities for turnovers but they did struggle to shut down the confident and established Marist shooting combinations, who shot with high accuracy.

Hannah Bree at goal shoot created great space and feeding opportunities, pulling the ball in, and shooting with confidence. A good start and first half so just need to maintain this consistency.

Other games

St Peter's Premier had a win this week and performed well in the game against FTNC Premier Reserve. They led from start to finish with consistency and intensity across three of the four quarters, with a lower scoring final quarter.

Shaquaylah Mahakitau-Monschau, WA for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The halftime score was 35 goals to 19 and the fulltime score was 61 goals to 36. FTNC Premier Reserve were consistent across the entirety of the game.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls, despite playing with only six players which can be confusing for the opposition, were also strong in their game against Waikato Diocesan Open A and they also lead from start to finish.

The halftime score was 32 goals to 17 and the fulltime score was 73 goals to 35. A great game by Marist Old Girls but Waikato Diocesan provided a consistent performance across all four quarters.