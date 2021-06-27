Indoor netball: Games becoming more competitive but poor conversion rates keep scores low

Chloe Carr-Patterson at WA for St Pauls' Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Premier Indoor Netball results June 24

Waikato Diocesan Open A 40 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 45

Allied HOB Keppler Premier 45 vs FTNC Premier 38

St Peter's Premier 39 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 45

St Paul's Premier 32 vs University of Waikato Premier 62

OTC Timber HGHS Langman 39 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 50

Verdettes Marist Premier 63 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 43

The eighth week of the indoor netball season saw some close games. Waikato Diocesan Open A and University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a great tussle and it was close for the whole game.

University Premier Reserve had a narrow one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter, 10-9. At halftime, they were able to increase their lead slightly to be ahead 23 goals to 20. The next quarter was again close with the score at three-quarter time being 35-31. The final quarter was almost goal for goal with the final score being 45 goals to 40.

The University Premier Reserve team took a while to settle. Tayla Bently made an impact at wing defence coming on in the second quarter and was effective in shutting down the opposition's feeding options.

Malia Eyles at GS for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The defensive end turned over a lot of ball with some great timing on getting intercepts. However, this was not always be converted into goals with a low conversion rate. Alessandra Macdonald, also at wing defence and centre, turned over lots of ball using her speed and elevation.

Alicia Craig at wing attack and centre worked tirelessly to deliver good ball to the shooters. The team was happy to have a game where they led at the end of every quarter.

For Waikato Diocesan it was a great team performance. Their most valuable player was Courtney Rohrlach who played a solid game at goal attack and partnered well in the circle with Grace Wilson at goal shooter.

The circle defence, consisting of Amy Thomas and Sophie Holten, worked hard to turn over ball and to secure rebounds. However, lapses in concentration at critical times let the team down.

St Peter's Premier and Nottingham Castle Rangers had a keenly contested game in what was a game of two halves. St Peter's started well to lead at the end of the first quarter by 12 goals to 9.

They were able to increase their lead by a goal in the next quarter with the halftime score being 23-19. Castle Rangers then had a massive third quarter to take a narrow lead at the break, 34-33.

They finished strongly, increasing their lead to be ahead 45 goals to 39 at the final whistle. For Castle Rangers, it was good to have a consistent performance this week.

The team welcomed the return of Emily Ussher back from NNL (National Netball League) and she made herself available on attack and positioned well. Ussher was the most consistent of the shooters.

St Peter's played well for three-quarters of the game but lost momentum in the final quarter. The defensive effort, as always, was strong and consistent.

The other close game was that between Allied HOB Keppler Premier and FTNC Premier, both of whom saw the return of some of their players released from NNL. Allied HOB led from start to finish and won three of the four quarters.

Allied led at the end of the first quarter by 12 goals to 8 and by halftime they had increased that lead to be up, 24-18. They were able to further increase their lead in the third quarter with the score being 36 goals to 28.

FTNC Premier won the final quarter by a goal but it did not change the result with the full-time score being 45-38. For Allied HOB it was another strong performance and Kelsey McPhee at goal shoot was again a standout.

Kelsey McPhee at GS for Allied HOB Keppler Premier being defended by FTNC Premier players. Photo / Judy Macdonald

She was fed ably by Anahia Noble at wing attack and back from NNL. FTNC Premier went into this game knowing it was going to be a battle. The team welcomed back their NNL players and Hannah Riddling was player of the day.

Riddling injected energy into the weakened defence end due to absences. The team showed maturity and calm control under the physical pressure of their experienced opposition.

FTNC managed to pull into the lead in the final quarter but ultimately lost at the final whistle. Management was proud of the fight and dedication the team showed in this game.

OTC Timber HGHS Langman and Verdettes Marist Old Girls also had a game of two halves with HGHS Langman starting well to lead 13-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was goal for goal with the halftime score being 25 goals to 21. Marist Old Girls then dominated in the third quarter to bring the score to 32 goals apiece.

Grace Wilson at GS for Waikato Diocesan Open A and Michelle Dalton at GK for University of Waikato Premier Reserve compete for the bal. Photo / Judy Macdonald

They were again strong in the final quarter, saving their best to the last and they won, 50 goals to 39.

University of Waikato Premier were too powerful for St Paul's Premier and they led from start to finish in their game. The halftime score was 35 goals to 20 and the full-time score was 62-32. St Paul's best quarter was the second.

Similarly, for Verdettes Marist Premier in their game against FTNC Premier Reserve, they led from start to finish but at the end of the first quarter, it was drawn at 11 goals apiece. By halftime, Marist Premier led by 29-25 and they won the game by 63 goals to 43. Their biggest quarter was the third quarter but the final quarter was remarkably close with only a goal in it.

Only another three weeks of round-robin to play and the games really are more competitive at this stage in the competition.