A two-vehicle crash has closed State Highway 29. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is seriously injured after a crash closed State Highway 29 in Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Totman Rd and Taotaoroa Rd shortly before 1pm.

Police said the road would be closed for some time while the vehicles are cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they received the call at 12.57pm and sent two crews from the Matamata and Tirau stations.