Nominations for Hamilton City, Waikato, Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki District Councils can also be made online via esp.electionservices.co.nz/lge2025/.

Those wanting to stand need to be nominated by two people who are over 18 and enrolled to vote in the area the candidate plans to stand.

Candidates can’t nominate themselves but must agree to be nominated and pay a $200 deposit.

The deposit may be refunded depending on the election results.

Local elections will be held by postal vote, with voting papers sent out to people enrolled to vote from September 9.

Election day is Saturday, October 11.

Those wanting to update their details or enrol to vote are urged to head to vote.nz.

Residents who enrol or update their address after August 1 won’t receive voting papers by mail and will need to contact their council’s electoral officer instead.

Alongside the local election, 42 councils across New Zealand, including Hamilton City, Waikato, Waipa, Hauraki, Thames-Coromandel, Matamata-Piako, Ōtorohanga, Ruapehu and Taupō District Councils, are also required to hold a binding poll asking voters if they want to keep or remove their Māori ward.

This is because of the Local Government (Māori Wards) Amendment Bill that passed last year.

Waikato Regional Council, which established its Māori constituencies in time for the 2013 elections, is exempt from the poll.

South Waikato District and Waitomo District Councils have decided not to establish the wards.