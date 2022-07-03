Ali Wilshier at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

● FTNC Premier 69 v Allied HOB Keppler Premier 44

● Verdettes Marist Premier 53 v University of Waikato Premier Reserve 39

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 60 v Waikato Diocesan Premier 26

● FTNC Premier Reserve 32 v University of Waikato Premier 71

● Northern United Mamba 33 v Verdettes Marist Old Girls 70

● OTC Timber HGHS Langman 47 v St Peter's Premier 34

For the ninth week of the Kirks Roberts Consulting premier indoor competition, there were again a couple of close games as the competition nears the end of the round robin.

The all-school game between OTC Timber HGHS Langman and St Peter's Premier was an outstanding spectator game. At halftime HGHS led by 25 goals to 20 and at fulltime the score was 47-34. HGHS Langman showed perseverance throughout the game after a lot of recent injuries and illness.

Shakani Murray at WA for OTC Timber HGHS Langman. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Young shooter Keilani Hadfield at goal shoot and goal attack again stood up for the side, backed up by Shakani Murray who came into wing attack at halftime helping to settle the attacking end.

It was a great defensive effort from the whole team throughout the court. St Peter's Premier were missing captain Taiana Day as well as shooter Sera Taei, both of whom have suffered injuries. Three of the four quarters were close, but St Peter's lost momentum in the third quarter, and HGHS Langman took advantage of.

The other close game was that between Verdettes Marist Premier and University of Waikato Premier Reserve. This game was won in the first and final quarters with the middle two quarters close and competitive. Marist Premier led by 26 goals to 16 in the first half and won the game 53-39. For Marist Premier it was a game that allowed them to try different combinations.

The attacking play from the midcourters saw good lines that allowed for quick ball to the circle for Abby Bartels at goal shoot and Sarah Ngawhika at goal attack to finish the play. Defensively, the team was led by Shyrah Tuliau Tuaa at goal keep and was accompanied by Natasha Pearson and Hannah Ngawhika at goal defence, all combining to keep the pressure on.

Monica Falkner at GS for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

On attack they also got the ball back through court quickly. For University Premier Reserves it was a slow start and the team took time to adjust to the opposition, but fought back well winning the third quarter. Seree Coombe had an outstanding game with great movement and fast offloads, combining well with Jessica Jackson, both playing goal shoot and goal attack.

Yolanda Mortimer at goal keep provided plenty of turnover ball disrupting the opposition shooters and confusing the feeding space. Courtney Adams at centre and wing defence applied relentless defensive pressure. Alicia Craig at centre and wing attack maintained a high work rate and worked tirelessly to bring the ball through the court. The team connected well at times for some fast and effective plays and showed they have the skills to be competitive but are yet to put a complete performance together.

FTNC Premier continued their winning form with a win over Allied HOB Keppler Premier. They led from start to finish in their game with the half-time score 35 goals to 23 and the fulltime score at 69-44.

Jessica Blake at C for FTNC Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Nottingham Castle Rangers also had another win this week, this time over Waikato Diocesan Premier. Except for the third quarter, which was close, the other quarters were dominated by Castle Rangers. The half-time score was 35 goals to 12 and the fulltime score 60-26.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls were also dominant in their game against Northern United Mamba, leading from start to finish and wining every quarter. The half-time score was 38 goals to 16 and the fulltime score 70-33.

In the final match, University of Waikato Premier put on a classy display against FTNC Premier Reserve. They led by 36 goals to 14 at halftime and won the game 71-32. The final quarter was close but the damage had been done.