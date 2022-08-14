Sophie Turnwalkd at GS for Waikato Diocesan Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Results, August 11

● University of Waikato Premier Reserve 39 vs Northern United Mamba 54

● St Peter's Premier 67 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 55

● FTNC Premier 63 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 46

● Allied HOB Keppler Premier 39 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 87

● FTNC Premier Reserve 53 vs Waikato Diocesan Premier 39

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 38 vs University of Waikato Premier 48

In the second week of a three-week round robin, there were again some close games.

The closest was that between University of Waikato Premier and Nottingham Castle Rangers. This was a lower-scoring tough game.

At halftime University Premier led by 25 goals to 19 and they won the game by 48 goals to 38.

Castle Rangers had a slow start in the first quarter while the rest of the game was even. For University Premier they were pleased to have got the win. It was another grinding game with mixed momentum. Georgie Edgecombe at centre came on in the second half and was able to disrupt play and gain turnover ball.

Ruby Hodgson at C for Northern United Mamba. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The defensive pairing of Courtney Elliot at goal defence and Hannah Riddle-Pelchen at goal keep also gained a lot of turnovers, forced balls and strong rebounds.

For Castle Rangers they were happy with their performance and overall felt it was one of their best except that they didn't finish off at critical moments. The team were pleased to lower their turnovers on attack from the previous week.

Team defence was outstanding, led by Tegan Broomfield at goal keep who picked up lots of turnover ball and applied plenty of pressure on the opposition shooters.

St Peter's Premier and Verdettes Marist Premier also had a close game despite a dominant start by St Peter's. They had a massive first quarter but the second quarter was a draw and then Marist Premier narrowly won the third and final quarters.

The halftime score was 39 goals to 23 and the final score was 67 goals to 55. For St Peter's it was a good game with a strong start but the team could not sustain this and lost connections and communication.

The players took some key learnings from it to put into training in preparation for UNISS in a few weeks. For Marist Premier it was a poor start but after the first break, the team came out and went from strength to strength.

Georgie Edgecombe at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Chloe Pennell at goal shoot and Sarah Ngawhika at goal attack combined well in the circle with some pinpoint accurate feeding into the circle by the mid courters. Abby Bartels made a switch from goal shoot to goal keep and was a disruption to the opposition and it was another tireless effort from Jaime McLean at wing defence and Alice Wilkinson at centre.

FTNC Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan Premier had a great tussle. This was the young school team's most competitive game to date including winning the first quarter. At halftime FTNC Premier Reserve led by 24 goals to 21 and the fulltime score was 53 goals to 39.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve were also competitive in their game against Northern United Mamba. The first quarter was a draw but by halftime Northern United led by 26 goals to 21. They then went on to win the game by 54 goals to 39.

FTNC Premier were too strong this week for OTC Timber HGHS Langman. Despite a good start and winning the first quarter HGHS Langman were behind at halftime after a dominant second quarter by FTNC Premier. The halftime score was 33 goals to 23. The second half was closer with the fulltime score being 63 goals to 46.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls were too strong this week for Allied HOB Keppler Premier and they won every quarter and led from start to finish. The halftime score was 43 goals to 22 and the fulltime score was 87 goals to 39.

Only one week to play before finals.