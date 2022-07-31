Emily Patterson at GD for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Results, July 28

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 38 v University of Waikato Premier 70

● St Peter's Premier 56 v Verdettes Marist Old Girls 65

● FTNC Premier 77 v FTNC Premier Reserve 47

● OTC Timber HGHS Langman 58 v Allied HOB Keppler Premier 43

● Verdettes Marist Premier 58 v Northern United Mamba 50

● Waikato Diocesan Premier 27 v University of Waikato Premier Reserve 40

The 11th and final week of the round robin for the Kirks Roberts Consulting premier indoor competition had quite a few close games. Verdettes Marist Old Girls and St Peter's Premier had an outstanding spectator game with some great netball on display.

Despite a good start by St Peter's Premier, by halftime Marist Old Girls had a narrow lead of 33 goals to 32.

They were then able to extend their lead to win 65-56. Marist Old Girls felt the game was extremely fast, skilled, and clean. They were impressed by St Peter's Premier defensive setups and attitudes.

Ardyn Hayes at GA shooting and Jessica Jackson at GS under the goal for University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Aylee Gane at GD defending and Kate Sherlock at GK. Photo / Judy Macdonald

After a slow start, Marist Old Girls managed to pull back towards the end of the first and second quarters. The standout player was Monica Falkner at goal shoot who shot at over 90 per cent and took most of the shooting load. Also, Georgia Bodle who played a full game at centre and got a lot of intercepts.

For St Peter's Premier, the young team knew the game would be a battle, especially with some ANZ premiership players in the opposition team, but they were mentally prepared for a fast and physical game.

Despite starting strongly and leading by a few points at the end of the first quarter, slowly over the remaining three quarters the team could not match the more experienced Marist Old Girls. It was, however, a good chance to try out new combinations.

Verdettes Marist Premier and Northern United Mamba had a close match with Marist Premier leading 34 goals to 26 at halftime and winning the game 58 goals to 50. Northern United Mamba finished strong winning the final quarter but it was all a little too late.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan Premier also had quite a close game. The halftime score was 19 goals to 13 but the University Premier Reserve team were strong in the second half and won the game 40-27.

Ali Wilshier at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

OTC Timber HGHS Langman and Allied HOB Keppler Premier also had a tight match, which was won in only the second half. HGHS Langman led by 29 goals to 25 at halftime and won the game 58-43.

In the all-FTNC game, the Premier team were too good for the Premier Reserve team as expected. They led from start to finish with the half-time score being 34 goals to 27 and the fulltime score 77-47.

University of Waikato Premier were also too strong for Nottingham Castle Rangers who did not seem to fire this week. The half-time score was 37 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 70-38. The final quarter was goal for goal but Castle Rangers needed to be in the hunt much earlier in the game.

In the deferred game from week 10, OTC Timber HGHS Langman beat Waikato Diocesan Premier by 64 goals to 20. The halftime score was 32-11. The game was played on July 25 at Waikato Diocesan gym.

Tegan Broomfield at GK for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Teams will now split into top four, middle four and bottom four for a three-week round robin before finals. The top four teams are University of Waikato Premier, FTNC Premier, OTC Timber HGHS Langman and Nottingham Castle Rangers.

The mid four are Verdettes Marist Old Girls, St Peters Premier, Allied HOB Keppler Premier and Verdettes Marist Premier. The bottom four are Northern United Mamba, FTNC Premier Reserve, University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan Premier.

Congratulations to the following players from the Hamilton City Netball U18 representative team who made the NZ Secondary School Team to attend a trial camp in October: Liza Ball, Kaiya Kepa (OTC Timber HGHS Langman), Taiana Day, Anna Kirikiri, Savannah Samson-Tuinukuafe and Sera Taei (St Peter's Premier) with Marewa Samson from OTC Timber HGHS Langman named as a reserve.