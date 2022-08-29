Georgina Speedy at C for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Kirk Roberts Consulting Indoor Premier Results, August 25

● FTNC Premier Reserve 46 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 44

● St Peter's Premier 65 vs Allied HOB Keppler Premier 53

● University of Waikato Premier 44 vs OTC Timber HGHS Langman 42

● Northern United Mamba 50 vs Waikato Diocesan Premier 36

● FTNC Premier 68 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 43

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 82 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 60

In the first week of two weeks of finals, two games went into extra time, both involving University of Waikato teams. University of Waikato Premier were pushed hard by OTC Timber HGHS Langman in what can only be described as a semifinal that was worthy of a final! University Premier had a slim 3-goal lead at the end of the first quarter which they maintained until half time with the score being 21 goals to 18.

However, after a great third quarter, HGHS had the game locked in a draw. The final quarter was goal for goal and at the end was a draw so play had to continue until one team was two goals ahead. Eventually University Premier were able to take the win but it really was a game that could have gone either way.

For University Premier they knew HGHS would rise up to the occasion as they have proved to be tough opponents all season. The team had to stay in each moment and it was the experienced heads that kept calm on court to get the extra time win.

Kate Taylor at goal shoot impressed with her volume, accuracy, and strength under the post.

Georgia Tong at goal defence and Hannah Riddle-Pelchen at goal keep have been building on their strong defensive combination each week and worked tirelessly against a savvy shooting circle.

Ngawai Hawera at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The powerhouses of Ali Wilshier and Georgia Edgecombe both bringing strong intensity in their halves at centre and their leadership and experience helped control what was a high-pressure game.

For HGHS it had all the elements of a grand final and spectators were not disappointed. Despite trailing in the first half HGHS stepped up the defensive pressure in the second half to level the score. The young HGHS side kept their composure, playing beyond their years.

The defensive pressure applied by both teams was intense, making both sides work to get any ball into the shooters. HGHS were relentless and stayed in the game, forcing the game into extra time after a 39-all score at the end of regulation time.

It was a total team performance that HGHS players and supporters should be very proud of against a very experienced and talented University team.

FTNC Premier Reserve and University of Waikato Premier Reserve also were drawn at the end and went into extra time. Initially, University Premier Reserve came out strong in the first quarter to take a good lead of six goals but then the tables were turned by FTNC Premier Reserve and by halftime they led by 24 goals to 21. University Premier Reserve clawed back in the third quarter to be just two goals adrift. In the final quarter in extra time, FTNC Premier Reserve was able to take the win with the score being 46 goals to 44.

For FTNC Premier Reserve they made too many unforced errors early in the game and the penalty count was high. Simone Blackburn at goal attack and Hinemoa Greig at goal shoot shot well but didn't get enough ball. In the second quarter Laura Cateley came on at goal shoot and Greig moved into goal attack providing a taller target in the shooting circle.

Shaquaylah Mahakitau-Monschau at GA for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Anjena Singh came on at centre to join Jessica Blake at wing attack working some set plays to feed the shooters. The defence end of Rasharn Neil at wing defence, Te Pora Calailago at goal defence and Jenifer Adam at goal keep forced errors which the team capitalised on.

It was a game that could have gone either way. As the clock counted down the scores were close. After the final whistle and in extra time the team dug deep and were able to score off an error by the opposition then to score off own centre pass to take the win. The game was played in great spirits.

For University Premier Reserve it was a strong first quarter with full court defensive pressure, disrupting and shutting down the opposition attacking play.

It was a strong game from Yolanda Mortimer at goal keep confusing the space in the circle and getting intercepts. Araraina Takuira-Mita showed composure at goal attack and wing attack directing the play in the attacking end.

Patience and good communication between the shooters and feeders resulted in confident feeds into the circle allowing the shooters to maintain high shooting statistics. A slow start to the second quarter allowed FTNC back into the game.

University Premier Reserve maintained pressure throughout the second half and should be proud of their total team effort and forcing the game into extra time.

St Peter's Premier had a good game against Allied HOB Keppler Premier. At halftime they led by 33 goals to 25 and they won the game 65 goals to 53. Allied HOB had a close second quarter and won the final quarter.

Arikinoa Shortland at GA for OTC Timber HGHS Langman being defended by Georgia Tong at GD for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Northern United Mamba and Waikato Diocesan Premier also had a good game with the first two quarters very close after a great start by the school team. At halftime, the score was 24 goals to 22. The difference was made in the final quarter where Northern United dominated and they won the game 50 goals to 36.

The all Verdettes Marist game was high scoring and athletic. At half time Marist Old Girls lead by 38 goals to 30 so reasonably close first couple of quarters and at fulltime they won by 82 goals to 60.

In the game between FTNC Premier and Nottingham Castle Rangers the score does not reflect the calibre of the game and how it was played. FTNC Premier led by 33 goals to 25 at halftime after a slow start by the Castle Rangers. The third quarter was a draw but in the final quarter Castle Rangers lost momentum and FTNC Premier were able to surge ahead. The final score was 68 goals to 43.

There is now a break for two weeks for the Upper North Island Secondary Schools competition and Open Champs Netball NZ and then it is finals. For the top spot, University of Waikato Premier will play FTNC Premier on September 15.