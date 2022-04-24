Sir Richard Taylor and Wētā Workshop have worked on war-related and historical projects before, including the Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War exhibition at Te Papa. Photo / Michael Hall, Te Papa

Cambridge's French partner town Le Quesnoy is set to receive a new visitor experience next year with a museum dedicated to the liberation of the town by New Zealand soldiers in 1918.

Le Quesnoy, a town near the Belgian border, was occupied by Germany during the first World War, but after four years of occupation, in 1918, the town was liberated by New Zealand soldiers who scaled the town's outer walls and defeated about 2000 German soldiers - all without the loss of a single civilian life.

The living memorial museum and visitor centre which is set to open to the public on Anzac Day next year is a co-operation between New Zealand Memorial Museum Trust - Le Quesnoy (NZMMT - LQ) and New Zealand-based creative company Wētā Workshop.

Le Quesnoy's current mayor Marie-Sophie Lesne says the living memorial museum and visitor centre will be an exciting addition to the town and she can't wait to welcome Kiwis to this beautiful town.

"We share a history with New Zealand that goes back over 100 years and have become more than friends, we have become almost brothers. This project will be a place of emotion, contemplation and remembrance, where visitors will learn about the history of the liberation of the town and also more about your rich culture."

The museum will be housed in the centre of Le Quesnoy, in an 1890s mansion that used to be a former WWI mayoral residence. NZMMT - LQ purchased the building in 2017 as a home for this project.

NZMMT - LQ chairman and former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Sir Don McKinnon says he was excited about working with the best in the industry to create a powerfully emotive experience about the huge part New Zealand soldiers played in WWI on the other side of the world.

"We were delighted when Wētā Workshop put their hand up to help tell this unique story and put Le Quesnoy on the map for Kiwis and New Zealand on the map in France... They have a unique ability to tell human stories in times of conflict in a way that is immersive and engaging.

The museum has found its home in an old 1890s mansion that used to be the WWI mayoral residence. Photo / Supplied

"The team has understood our 'Kiwi' approach to the project and the importance of delivering an experience that will resonate and distinguish this piece of history on an international stage."

Wētā Workshop is renowned for its special effects for films including the Lord of the Rings trilogy and visitor experiences like 'Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War' at Wellington's Te Papa Museum.

Wētā Workshop CEO and creative director Sir Richard Taylor says it was very special to have the opportunity to bring such a significant piece of Kiwi history to the fore.

"The stories are rich and compelling, and we want to help people connect with them in a meaningful way through reflection and discussion about what happened in this little French town over 100 years ago. We hope Le Quesnoy will become a must-see destination for all Kiwis, particularly younger people when they are exploring the sites of Europe."

The living memorial museum and visitor centre is a charitable project being funded by the New Zealand public.

NZMMT - LQ was registered as a charity in 2017 with the aim of establishing a permanent place of remembrance for New Zealand on the Western Front. Its work has been entirely funded by donations.

