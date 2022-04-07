Hamilton marches on with their Anzac service this year to commemorate New Zealand and Australian soldiers killed in war and to honour returned and serving servicemen and women. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council is calling on the city to unite for Anzac Day as the Hamilton Returned Services Association (RSA) and the council confirm that the Dawn Parade and Dawn Service will go ahead on Monday, April 25.

This year's parade starts at 5.50am from the Corner of Victoria St and Anzac Parade and the Dawn Service starts at 6am at the Cenotaph at Memorial Park. There will be no traditional Civic Parade or Civic Service this year.

Instead, the band and choir will perform from 10 to 11am at the Cenotaph and people will have the opportunity to lay their floral tributes and sign a remembrance book that will be given to the RSA.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate is looking forward to honouring the sacrifice of New Zealand's service personnel.

Hamilton has held an Anzac service every year since 1916, except in 2020 when the service had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, many people in the city held their own dawn vigil from home.

Hamilton RSA president, Vaughan Scrivener said the impact of the pandemic on Anzac Day plans over the past two years has been felt deeply across the Defence Force community.

"Anzac Day is a really important day to all who served our country. Since the last Anzac Day our lives have been disrupted, so this Anzac Day - Monday, April 25 - the Hamilton RSA encourages veterans of all generations to parade and march to the Cenotaph for the Dawn Service."

Paula Southgate said it was a hugely important day for New Zealand and for people both young and old.

"It's a sombre occasion and a time for reflection. I know people in our city will be pleased to have an opportunity to come together to remember the sacrifices made and to thank people for their service.

"It is a huge honour to participate and speak at these special occasions of remembrance of our Anzacs. A time to reflect on their service and sacrifice and the freedoms we enjoy because of it. Also at this time in which our armed services still serve to protect us and global communities in more ways that we can count."

Due to the commemoration, Memorial Drive will be closed to traffic until midday.

For more information or any updates visit the council's Facebook page.