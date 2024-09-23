Live ammunition has been found again at the Waipā Recycling Sorting Centre in Te Awamutu, where every item is sorted by hand. Photo / Dean Taylor

More live ammunition has been found at the Waipā Recycling Sorting Centre in Te Awamutu.

A shotgun cartridge was found the day after a helium tank was pulled out of another load of recycling on its way to the sorting line.

Both items were collected from Cambridge properties and had they exploded, could have caused serious injuries to the work crew.

It’s the second time in recent months that live ammunition has been discarded in a recycling bin, with live ammunition found on the sorting-line conveyor belt at the Te Awamutu recycling plant on August 2.

Waipā District Council group manager service delivery Dawn Inglis said while most people were getting recycling right, “blatant laziness” was putting lives at risk and was unacceptable behaviour.