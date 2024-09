Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash pushed a ute onto its side in Tīrau.

Emergency services were called to a crash about 3.04pm. A police spokesperson said the crash involved two utes.

“One vehicle has tipped on to its side at the intersection of Okoroire St and Prospect Ave,” the spokesperson said.

“The road was blocked for a time but appears to have reopened.”