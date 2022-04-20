The Cambridge Town Hall and the Clock Tower were lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the nation's people.

Guidelines are now in place for any group that would like to light up the Cambridge Town Hall and the Clock Tower to mark a special occasion.

The illumination comes at a cost and a booking application may be made by community groups and charities that meet criteria set by Waipā District Council.

Most recently, the two well-loved historical structures in Cambridge were lit with blue and yellow each evening for two weeks in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, following the invasion by Russia.

The council says the request initially came from a Cambridge High School head student along with support from the Cambridge Community Board and Cambridge Chamber of Commerce. Local supplier, Steen & Morrow Electrical actioned the bulb and filter changes.

"We were proud to be part of this initiative and show our support for Ukraine," Waipā District Council deputy chief executive Ken Morris said.

The guidelines and criteria for lighting the exteriors of the 113-year-old Cambridge Town Hall and 88-year-old Cambridge Town Clock Tower were given the green light by the council the Cambridge Community Board agreed to new regulations for lighting the buildings.

The guidelines will now be taken to the Te Awamutu Community Board for its approval of lighting Te Awamutu buildings on specific occasions.

Morris said in recent years the council had received a number of requests to light up the structures.

"This has prompted a review of the process and creating a new process for applications to light up our historic structures."

Many more requests have been anticipated and the guideline would ensure this was managed efficiently and with ease, he said.

The lighting of the town hall and clock tower are available to be booked by community groups and charities that are able to meet the cost of the works, submit the appropriate application and meet at least one of the following criteria:

● Charities or community initiatives that Waipā District Council supports through funding or strategic partnerships

● To mark a special national event, milestone or celebration

● For a particular council-run or partnered event

● As a symbol of respect or solidarity with other global landmarks following guidance from central government

Some preferential dates for lighting of the assets include Waitangi Day (February 6); Anzac Day (April 25); Easter; Matariki; Bastille Day (July 14); Le Quesnoy Liberation Day (November 4); Armistice Day (November 11); and Christmas (December 25).

Applications ideally would be received at least four to six weeks in advance of the date required and the council has the right to decline any application based on these guidelines, Morris said.

Further work is also under way to create guidelines for lighting up other council buildings in the district.