Waipā District Council is lighting up the Cambridge Town Hall and Clock Tower in blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton's Ukrainian community is gathering Waikato's support as they fundraise for the children of Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion of their country.

They are also inviting Hamiltonians to light a candle in their windows or front yard on Sunday as a sign of support for the struggling nation.

Ukrainians living here have established the Hamilton for Children of Ukraine Trust and a Givealittle page to raise money for children in the city of Chernihiv, north of Kyiv and on the border near Russia and Belarus.

Special trust adviser and Hamilton local Roman Kashpir says children are the least protected ones and the most evident group needing help.

"Our trust is in contact with volunteers in Chernihiv. We are currently looking to raise money for a power generator for a maternity ward in the city."

He says Chernihiv was one of the cities that was surrounded by Russian forces, leaving people without electricity, gas or running water.

The donations will help buy canned food, clothing, medicine, medical devices and hygiene products. The regional blood centre is also asking for equipment as the existing equipment cannot withstand the current load and is starting to fail.

"We also ask Hamiltonians to put a candle in their window or front yard this Sunday. It's a Ukrainian tradition. Every year on the fourth Saturday of November we light up a candle to commemorate the victims of the 1932 to 1933 genocide famine against Ukrainians.

Chairman of Ukrainian Association of New Zealand (North) Yuriy Gladun, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and special trust adviser Roman Kashpir at the flag-raising ceremony. Photo / Supplied

"We thought it would be a good time to use this tradition now. It can show us moral support, that Hamilton stands with Ukraine in times of the pandemic where we are limited in terms of gatherings."

Hamilton City Council and Mayor Paula Southgate are supporting the fundraising efforts.

Southgate says: "My heart goes out to Ukraine at this sad and fearful time. Small donations can add up and I really believe we can help the children of the Ukraine frightened and hurt by this pointless war."

The council had also recently raised a Ukrainian flag on the council building in the CBD and continues to light up Victoria Bridge in the Ukrainian colours.

Kashpir says he is very grateful for Hamilton's support. "Also for the mayor and council who are so supportive and caring."

Ukrainian supporters will be selling baking at the Hamilton Farmers' Market in Claudelands on Sunday to help raise money.

The Hamilton Ukrainian community is encouraging Hamiltonians to put a candle in their windows at home this Sunday to show solidarity with Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Waipā District Council has started to light up the Cambridge Town Hall and Clock Tower in the Ukrainian colours every evening to show its solidarity.

It follows a request to the council by a Cambridge High School head student, supported by the Cambridge Community Board and Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.

Council deputy CEO Ken Morris says: "We were proud to be part of this initiative and show our support for Ukraine."

You can donate to the trust here.