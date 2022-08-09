Hamilton's Christmas magic is back after the concert and parade were cancelled last year because of pandemic restrictions. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton's Christmas magic is back after the concert and parade were cancelled last year because of pandemic restrictions. Photo / Supplied

There may still be a winter chill in the year, but it is time to start thinking about summer and Christmas - especially in Hamilton.

Yes, the festive season is not that far away, and there are already a couple of important dates you need to put in your calendar:

● Saturday, November 26 will see the concert to mark the lighting of Hamilton's 27m Christmas Tree in Garden Place.

● Sunday, December 4 is the First Credit Union Christmas Parade.

All of Hamilton's Christmas magic is back after the concert and parade were cancelled last year because of pandemic restrictions.

Hamilton Christmas Charitable Trust is aiming for bigger and better, with the search already on for community talent to perform in the concert. Dancers, singers, jugglers, and performers of all sorts are being sought.

The concert to mark the lighting of Hamilton's 27m Christmas Tree will be on Saturday, November 26. Photo / Supplied

Children and adults alike are encouraged to send in videos of their acts to the Hamilton Christmas Facebook page for the events team to find a selection of amazing acts.

Trust chair Russell Brown says it is exciting and heart-warming to have the planning under way after the disappointments last year.

"We already have people talking about their float entries this year for the parade, which is great. Now we need to find a great selection of performers for our concert," he says.

"We really want to see an amazing list of local talent take to the stage that night – let's see what Hamilton has for us."

The Christmas trust has farewelled its original Christmas Fairy, Karen Watkins, who worked to pull together the parade and its associated events for the past two decades.

"Karen's hard work and dedication have been very appreciated throughout the years. Thankfully Karen has chosen to stay on our trust board, which we are very happy about," says Russell.

In her place, the trust has welcomed Hannah Blake, who brings a wealth of experience in event management, communications, and public relations as she steps into the role of Santa's Sidekick in charge of events.

The organisers will be looking for volunteers, sponsors, float entries and more in the coming weeks to all come together and help create another magical series of Christmas events for Hamilton and the wider Waikato.



● For more information and to keep an eye on developments check the trust Facebook page or see: www.hamiltonchristmas.co.nz