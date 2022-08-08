Jet Park Hamilton Airport manager David Latu (front) and his team after winning their Waikato Chamber of Commerce award. Photo / Supplied

After two years out of action to paying guests, the Jet Park Hamilton Airport hotel is back.

The 62-room hotel became a managed isolation facility in July 2020, housing New Zealanders returning home to escape the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the completely refreshed hotel has reopened, having been deep cleaned, refurnished and refurbished. The $4 million makeover includes new electric vehicle chargers, contactless check-in via a smartphone app, and upgraded conference facilities.

Jet Park Hamilton Airport is owned by Waikato Regional Airport Ltd (WRAL) whose shareholders are five councils in the Waikato.

WRAL chief executive Mark Morgan said hotel bookings were strong."Our first booking was for a multi-day conference which was brilliant, and bookings over the next six months are looking really, really good.

"It feels great, it feels like we've absolutely turned a corner into a far more positive future," he said.

As a MIQ facility, the hotel was almost constantly full, hosting around 2000 guests off 55 flights to Hamilton Airport over two years. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

During its time as an MIQ facility, the hotel was almost constantly full, hosting about 2000 guests off 55 flights over two years. Hotel staff churned out three meals a day, helped keep them entertained and spirits up, he said.

Jet Park won the Air New Zealand People's Choice Award in last year's Waikato Chamber of Commerce business award for the way the hotel cared for guests in isolation. Zumba classes, flax-weaving tutorials, quiz nights, and bingo were just some of the activities organised to make the stay of Kiwis returning home enjoyable.

"It was a very strange time but hotel staff did an absolutely brilliant job," says Morgan. "Saying that, I'm glad it's over and that we can return now to doing what we do best, which is offering a great hospitality option for the city and wider region."

Morgan said government revenue from the MIQ contract helped offset lost airport earnings during the pandemic.

"Essentially, the revenue kept people employed and minimised losses to our five council shareholders."

He has no concerns about any damage to the Jet Park brand.

"I have no concerns at all and the strong bookings are giving me even more confidence. We are back, better than ever, and the market has been very quick to recognise that."