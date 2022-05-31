Some of the Huntly West Community Hub team collect items donated by ibis Hamilton Tainui. Photo / Supplied

Now that the ibis Hamilton Tainui has bid farewell to its time as an MIQ facility, owner Tainui Group Holding is investing $7 million-$8 million into refurbishing the 126-room hotel.

The first step has been donating items to Waikato community groups. Beds, ironing boards, bar fridges, irons, kettles, chairs and more have found new homes as the hotel's multimillion-dollar transformation gets under way.

The ibis team donated items to community groups in Huntly and Ngāruawāhia. A team from the Huntly West Community Hub were among those who benefited from some of the goods, which ibis is now replacing as part of the refurbishment.

The last isolation guests departed on March 3 and a karakia took place in April to formally recognise the end of MIQ and closure of the hotel for refurbishment.

Ibis Hamilton Tainui manager Niraj Kumar said it was heart-warming to see the equipment being distributed among members of the Waikato community.

"We've had some amazing thank-you letters and emails from people who received the items and are putting them to good use."

But it's not just heartfelt thank-yous from recipients of the hotel's equipment Niraj and his team have received. As the hotel has emptied out ahead of the refurbishment crew moving on site, the team has been looking back at the kind words and gestures from MIQ guests.

"While we had many Kiwis staying here when they returned home, we also hosted RSE (recognised seasonal employer) workers from the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. While other guests enjoyed a variety of meals, our RSE workers' favourite meals was really very simple: noodles, noodles, and more noodles.

"Our RSE workers also gifted us some paintings and sang for us when they departed."

Niraj said his team could also be justifiably proud of their mammoth effort.

"In the 20 months during the hotel's stint as a MIQ facility, we welcomed approximately 8000 returnees from 96 flight bubbles. Our food and beverage team prepared more than 9000 meals a month, and each staff member has been swabbed more than 100 times for Covid-19," Niraj said.

"Our staff went above and beyond during this time and we did our best to keep them motivated and feeling appreciated."

There were regular "thank you" lunches for staff and other special-occasion celebrations, awards for employee of the month, waka activities on the Waikato River, mental health and wellbeing workshops, and staff also participated with returnees in online Zumba and raranga (weaving) classes.

The hotel was recognised by the Waikato District Health Board with a Waiora Matariki Award last year for its innovative service and the way in which the team delivered the vision of the "Waikato way".

And now that same team is looking forward to helping breathe new life back into ibis Hamilton Tainui.

"Our major refurbishment is about to get under way, and we can't wait to reopen later this year," Niraj said.