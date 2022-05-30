The HSBC New Zealand Sevens will take place at FMG Stadium Waikato on January 21 and 22. Photo / Supplied

The HSBC New Zealand Sevens will take place at FMG Stadium Waikato on January 21 and 22. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's biggest sporting party is returning to Hamilton's FMG Stadium Waikato in January. NZ Rugby and event partner 37 South has confirmed the HSBC New Zealand Sevens will take place at FMG Stadium Waikato on January 21 and 22, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is thrilled the event is returning to Hamilton after three successful events in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"Our city has really embraced the HSBC New Zealand Sevens and we've done a great job in welcoming people to the city and keeping them entertained. So we're over the moon to welcome the competition back again next year."

"And of course, next year it's going to be even better with full men's and women's tournaments playing out across two fields at FMG Stadium Waikato.

"There will also be a return of festival zones, party zones, kids zones and family zones, with a fantastic food and beverage offering to top it all off," she said.

The HSBC New Zealand Sevens 2023 will be the first time the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens have played in front of their home fans since 2020, with both teams looking to defend the respective women's and men's titles they won in front of a packed FMG Stadium Waikato crowd.

"The HSBC New Zealand Sevens attracts fans from across the country and is viewed by television audiences around the world. We know it's a great opportunity to showcase Hamilton, as well as generate a positive economic impact for our city. And of course, local people love it so it's a win-win."

The announcement adds to an exciting lineup of upcoming events at FMG Stadium Waikato, including the Māori All Blacks v Ireland on June 29, All Blacks v Argentina on September 3, and the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 in July.