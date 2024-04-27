Ann Paget with her daughters and grandsons.

Tairua local Ann Paget was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, now she decided to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to help other breast cancer survivors.

May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast month, an annual fundraising initiative for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Paget received her diagnosis at the age of 67, which came as a bit of a surprise to her because the only indication that something wasn’t right was an inverted nipple.

Paget said she didn’t have any other symptoms like a lump or pain, but decided to go to a doctor. A mammogram and ultrasound confirmed she had breast cancer.

“I knew about lumps being a sign of breast cancer but never knew an inverted nipple could be one too,” Paget said.

“It was very fortunate I acted quickly when I noticed it because it reduced the impact; the cancer had not spread, and I could avoid chemotherapy.”

Paget had a lumpectomy and radiation treatment.

“My story shows that if you get diagnosed early, you can survive,” she said.

“Go for your mammograms and keep an eye out for changes in your body because they could save your life.

“A friend who had a double mastectomy said it could’ve been fatal for me if I’d left it for a few months.”

Knowing the impact of breast cancer herself, Paget decided to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to bring the community together and raise vital funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Ann Paget and her husband Michael.

Paget said breast cancer affected so many women and their families, and it saddened her to see more and more younger women being diagnosed, “affecting their ability to carry on working or seeing their children grow up”.

Hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast was one way to help to save those women, she said.

Paget’s “breakfast”, to be held on May 24 will be an afternoon event involving drinks, nibbles and games. Anyone keen to get involved is encouraged to contact her on annrolphsmith@gmail.com

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said every Pink Ribbon Breakfast event made a difference.

“Our vision is to see zero deaths from breast cancer and it’s only thanks to wonderful fundraisers like Ann that we can work towards this ambitious goal.

“Breast cancer takes the lives of too many of our women, around 650 across New Zealand every year.

“Hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast is a way people in the Waikato can help to change this, and we’d love for more kind-hearted Kiwis to sign up.”

The funds raised through Pink Ribbon Breakfast events will go towards breast cancer education, research and patient support.