Greening Taupō's community planting days are fun for all the family.

With daylight savings in full swing and the leaves turning red and gold with speed, autumn has well and truly arrived.

The change in seasons also heralds the beginning of Greening Taupō's community planting calendar, giving families across the district the chance to get stuck in and give back to the environment.

Each year, the organisation plants about 20,000 native plants across multiple sites in the wider Taupō district, inviting individuals, businesses, groups and families to roll up their sleeves and get involved.

Every planting day involves the community planting native trees and shrubs at a site, with a celebratory sausage sizzle for participants afterwards.

Holes are pre-dug, making the experience accessible to all, and expert planters are on hand to give advice.

Greening Taupō co-ordinator Robyn Ellis said the days were about bringing the community together, connecting to nature and giving back to the environment.

“We are helping make Taupō an even more awesome place to live.”

Equipment is provided, but those with their own gardening gloves and trowels are welcome to bring them along.

The 2024 calendar starts with a planting in conjunction with the first Taupō Trail Festival, opposite Huka Honey Hive on Karetoto Rd.

The area was significantly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, so the planting aims to restore natural habitats while beautifying the area with native plants.

Ellis said all nine events were something to look forward to, but the team was especially eager for a planting day in July.

“We are also really excited about our Matariki planting day, which will be held at a new site on Tauhara Maunga, there will be more info to follow on this special event.”

The community, including families and businesses, were the key to Greening Taupō's success, she said.

“There are so many ways to contribute, from volunteering your time, helping us maintain our sites or sponsoring the barbecue.”

Community Planting Days in Taupō 2024