The Distinction Hotel was the first Hamilton facility to welcome returnees into isolation, in June 2020. Photo / Belinda Feek

After nearly two years of providing Covid-19 isolation support, first as an MIQ facility for returnees to New Zealand, and then as an Amohia facility for refugees, community cases and special groups, the last isolation facility offered at a Hamilton hotel – Jet Park Hamilton – closed on Saturday.

Waikato DHB Covid-19 directorate executive lead Maree Munro says: "This brings large-scale supported Covid-19 isolation in Hamilton Kirikiriroa to a close.

"However, there is still limited alternative accommodation in the Waikato area for people who identify – and are confirmed – as being unable to safely isolate at home."

The total number of returnees undertaking MIQ at Hamilton facilities over the past two years was 8457 with the first arriving at Distinction Hamilton on June 28, 2020 and the last MIQ returnee leaving from Ibis Tainui on March 3.

A total of 200 people needing support while isolating have passed through the Amohia facility at Jet Park since that time.

Waikato DHB Covid-19 directorate executive lead Maree Munro.

All three facilities won a Waikato District Health Board Waiora Matariki Award in 2021 for their innovative service and last month the Jet Park Hamilton team won the People's Choice Award in the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

In a recent message to staff and stakeholders, Waikato DHB CEO Dr Kevin Snee said: "The Waikato service benefited from a strong partnership approach with the DHB working with Waikato Tainui to set up the facilities.

The "Waikato Way" described the outstanding hospitality and warmth of spirit shown daily by those working across our facilities to welcome and care for all guests."

He said the response was endorsed by Kingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero te Tuawhitu and was drawn from his tongikura: "Amohia ake te ora o te iwi, ka puta ki te wheiao – To protect the wellbeing of our people is paramount."

"We were also guided by poutiaki who provided cultural and wellbeing guidance to staff and whānau and were an important part of the CIQ/MIQ workforce," said Dr Snee.

The history, stories and lessons of the work of MIQ are being archived and Waikato Museum is keeping local items of historic significance.

A "Thanks from Iso" free exhibition runs at Waikato Museum until June 12. It features artworks, written notes, and anonymised letters of thanks, providing a chance to reflect on the stories from this unique period in our history.